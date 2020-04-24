SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2020 for Nursing Sister Posts due to COVID-19, Apply@sailcareers.com

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela 2020 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has notified for the recruitment of Nursing Sister due to ongoing crisis of COVID-19. Interested candidates can apply for these posts with the requirement documents as mentioned in the short notification available on the official website- https://www.sailcareers.com/.

According to the short notification released by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela, candidates with earlier trained ASNT-Advance Specialized Nursing Trainees and also retired Nursing Sisters can apply for Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela,

Interested and eligible candidates can report in the office of Sr. Manager(PI) T&M at IGH during office hours in working days with two passport size Photos, Aadhar card and other required documents as mentioned in the short notification.

Notification Details:

Ref.No: PI-M&HS/93

Date: 23/03/2020

In a bid to further details about the Educational Qualification, Eligibility Criteria and other details about the Nursing Sister Posts, Candidates can check the official website of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)- https://www.sailcareers.com/.

How to Download: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela 2020 Job Notification

Visit to the official website of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela-https://www.sail.co.in/.

Go to the Job/Rourkela Steel Plant Section available on the home page.

Click on the link- "Temporary Engagement of Retired Nursing Sisters of IGH and Trained ASNT" available on the homepage.

The PDF of the desired notification will be open on your screen.

Download and save the copy of Notification for your future reference.

