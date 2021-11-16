Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and Other Posts @sschittorgarh.com, Check Eligibility

Sainik School Chittorgarh, Rajasthan has invited applications for the recruitment to the 20 posts of TGT and other on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 11:44 IST
Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021
Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021

Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021:  Sainik School Chittorgarh, Rajasthan has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of TGT, General Employees, PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 03 December 2021.  

All interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for these posts can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 December 2021

Vacancy Details for Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
TGT (Social Science)-01
TGT (Mathematics)-01
General Employees (Regular)-03
General Employees (Contractual)-14
PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron-01

Eligibility Criteria for Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
TGT (Social Science)-(i)Graduate with Geography and any one subject Political Science/ Economics/Sociology/ History with at least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed with Social Science from a recognized university.
(ii) Qualified in CTET
(iii)  Medium of instruction – English

TGT (Mathematics)-(i) Graduate with Mathematics with at least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed with Mathematics from a recognized university.
(ii) Qualified in CTET
(iii) Medium of instruction – English


General Employees (Regular)-Matriculation Pass or equivalent examination from a recognized board of Education of State/Central Government

General Employees (Contractual)- Matriculation Pass or equivalent examination from a recognized board of Education of State/Central Government

PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron- Matriculation Pass or equivalent examination and should be able to converse in English and Hindi fluently. Candidates with experience as Hostel Warden and proficiency in sports will be preferred. 

Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Sainik School Chittorgarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts   in prescribed format with essential documents on or before 03 December 2021. 

