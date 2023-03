Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2023 Out For 150 Junior Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2023 : Saraswat Co-operative Bank has invited online applications for the 150 Junior Officer Posts on its official website. Check Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Saraswat Co-operative Bank has notified vacancies for 150 Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations) in Clerical Cadre on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 08 April 2023.

To apply for Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Graduate from any recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 April 2023

Organization Saraswat Co-operative Bank Post Name Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations) Number of Posts 150 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online Last Date for Online Application 08 April 2023. Job Category Bank Jobs Official Website https://www.saraswatbank.com/

Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations)-150

Candidates should have Graduate from any recognized University.

Age Limit Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2023: Not more than 30 years as on 01.03.2023

You can apply online with the official website on or before 08 April 2023.

