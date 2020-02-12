Sarkari Naukri 2020 Result Live Updates: Download EPFO SSA, APPSC Panchayat Secretary, RPSC Sr Teacher Result

Sarkari Naukri 2020 Result Live Updates: Various government bodies such as Banks, Public Service Commissions, PSUs, SSC, UPSC, KVs, DSSSB, and other conducts exams for the recruitment of the candidates for number of posts including Junior Engineer, Teacher, Clerk, Steno, Civil Service etc. Recently, Government of India, has released the result of various important exams. Examinees can check all latest govt exam result updates, here, in these article.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the result of mains exam for the post of Social Security Assistant on its official website. EPFO SSA Exam was held on 14 November 2020 Candidates can download Region-wise EPFO SSA Result 2020 below.

Download EPFO SSA Result 2020

Today, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the result for Senior Teacher grade Exam for Math Exam 2018. A total of 701 are qualified in the exam. Candidates can check category –wise cut-off marks and the list of the candidates shortlisted in the exam in the below link.

RPSC Senior Teacher Result for Math 2018 Exam

Other than this, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the Mains Result and Cut off marks for the Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) for the regions such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasham, S.P.S. Nellore, Chittoor, Y.S.R. Kadapa, Ananathapur and Kurnool. Check details below

PPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Result 2020

