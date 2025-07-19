The State Bank of India will conduct the online exam for 2964 Circle Based Officers on July 20, 2025. It is one of the highly competitive banking exams, attracting thousands of aspirants from across the country. With the SBI CBO exam approaching, candidates should be aware of all the important instructions to be followed on the examination day. In this article, we have compiled the necessary SBI CBO exam day guidelines, including dos and don’ts, prohibited items, and other important details for reference purposes.
SBI CBO 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
The SBI CBO recruitment offers a promising opportunity for graduates seeking a rewarding career with job security in the banking sector. Candidates who are planning to appear in the upcoming online exam must check and follow the SBI CBO exam day guidelines. This will help them to maintain discipline and stay focused during the exam. Here are some SBI CBO exam day guidelines shared below:
- Aspirants should be aware of the reporting time printed on the admit card. They cannot leave the exam hall till the time for the test is over. Latecomers will not be permitted to take the exam.
- Candidates should affix their recent passport-size photograph in the space given for it in the admit card and carry it with their currently valid photo identity proof in original and a photocopy to the exam centre.
- Any items, such as calculators, watches, cell phones, books, slide rulers, notebooks, or written notes, are strictly prohibited in the exam hall.
- Candidates cannot leave their seats unless they are allowed.
- Test-takers must bring stationery such as pencils, ballpoint pen, rubber, and blue ink stamp pad.
- The signature of test-takers should tally with the signature uploaded.
- Aspirants must do all the necessary rough work on sheets provided only. They will have to submit the rough sheets to the Invigilator after the test is over.
- The photograph and IRIS will be captured at the exam centre. The photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by the aspirant in the application.
- Those who are found to be involved in activities such as copying/misconduct/unfair practices may have their candidature cancelled.
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
SBI have released the CBO Admit Card on the official website. Aspirants can download the call letter online using their valid login credentials, like Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/DOB. Follow the instructions below to access the SBI CBO admit card:
- Go to the official SBI website.
- On the homepage, click the “Careers” tab.
- Click “Current Openings” and then click “'RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (DOWNLOAD ONLINE EXAM CALL LETTER) link'.
- Now, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/DOB.
- The hall ticket will be displayed.
- Download or take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.
SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2025
The SBI CBO online exam comprises an objective test for 120 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks. Test-takers will have to answer the questions asked in the Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the Objective Tests. Here is the detailed SBI CBO Exam Pattern shared below.
|
A. Objective Test
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Version
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
30 English
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Bilingual
|
General Awareness/ Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Bilingual
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 minutes
|
Bilingual
|
Total (A)
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
-
B. Descriptive Test: The exam duration of the Descriptive Test will be 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay). It comprises two questions for a total of 50 marks.
