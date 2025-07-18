SBI CBO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20 at various designated exam centres across the country. The examination aims to fill 2964 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies in different branches of the State Bank of India (SBI). The admit cards have already been released, providing candidates with important details such as exam date, time, shift, and venue.
SBI CBO exam centres have been allotted based on the preferences provided by candidates during the application process. Being a national-level exam, it will be conducted online in multiple shifts at several locations across India. Therefore, candidates must report to their assigned exam centres on time, as per the shift mentioned in their SBI CBO admit card, to ensure smooth participation in the exam.
SBI CBO Exam Centres 2025
The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the SBI CBO 2025 Exam on July 20 to recruit 2964 Circle Based Officers across various offices in India. The exam will be held online in multiple shifts, and the exact shift timings are mentioned on the candidates’ call letters. All candidates are advised to reach their designated exam centres on or before the reporting time specified in their admit card to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
List of SBI CBO Exam Centres
SBI CBO is a national-level exam which will be conducted in 30 states/UT. It will be held online for a duration of 2 hours. Those who will secure more than the SBI CBO Cut Off Marks will be eligible to appear for the Descriptive exam. You can check the complete list of SBI CBO exam centres state-wise in the table below.
|
State Code
|
State/UT
|
Online Examination Centres
|
11
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
12
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur, Guntur / Vijayawada, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
13
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
14
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
15
|
Bihar
|
Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzzafarpur, Patna
|
16
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh / Mohali
|
17
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Raipur
|
18
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
19
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar, Anand / Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat
|
20
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Hissar, Faridabad, Gurugram
|
21
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan
|
22
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
23
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
24
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Gulbarga, Mysore
|
25
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
26
|
Ladakh
|
Leh, Kargil
|
27
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavaratti
|
28
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Satna, Ujjain
|
29
|
Maharashtra
|
Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Amaravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai/MMR, Satara
|
30
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
31
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
32
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
33
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur, Kohima
|
34
|
Delhi-NCR
|
New Delhi / NCR
|
35
|
Odisha
|
Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
36
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
37
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala
|
38
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
|
39
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
40
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar
|
41
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal
|
42
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
43
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Mathura, Moradabad, Noida/Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi
|
44
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
45
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri
SBI CBO Test Centres List 2025: Documents to Carry with SBI CBO Admit Card
Candidates appearing for the SBI CBO 2025 exam must carry the following documents to their allotted test centres. Failure to produce any of these may result in the prohibition of entering the examination hall.
- SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 – A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the official website.
- Valid Photo ID Proof – Any one of the following original photo identification proofs:
- Aadhaar Card
- PAN Card
- Passport
- Voter ID
- Driving License or any government-issued photo ID
- Passport-size Photograph
SBI CBO 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
Here are five important SBI CBO exam day guidelines candidates must follow:
- Report on Time: Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to complete verification procedures smoothly.
- Carry Required Documents: Bring the SBI CBO admit card, a valid photo ID, and other essential documents to avoid disqualification.
- Avoid Prohibited Items: Do not carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, notes, or any unfair means to the exam hall.
- Adhere to Instructions: Listen to and follow all instructions provided by the invigilators and avoid any form of misconduct during the examination.
