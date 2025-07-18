SBI CBO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20 at various designated exam centres across the country. The examination aims to fill 2964 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies in different branches of the State Bank of India (SBI). The admit cards have already been released, providing candidates with important details such as exam date, time, shift, and venue.

SBI CBO exam centres have been allotted based on the preferences provided by candidates during the application process. Being a national-level exam, it will be conducted online in multiple shifts at several locations across India. Therefore, candidates must report to their assigned exam centres on time, as per the shift mentioned in their SBI CBO admit card, to ensure smooth participation in the exam.

SBI CBO Exam Centres 2025

