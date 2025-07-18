Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SBI CBO Exam Centres 2025: The SBI CBO exam is scheduled to take place on July 20 across 30 states/UT. A total of 2964 Circle Based Officer vacancies are up for grabs! You can find the complete list of SBI CBO 2025 exam centers here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 18, 2025, 16:32 IST
Here is the list of all the SBI CBO Exam Centres 2025 State-wise.
SBI CBO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20 at various designated exam centres across the country. The examination aims to fill 2964 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies in different branches of the State Bank of India (SBI). The admit cards have already been released, providing candidates with important details such as exam date, time, shift, and venue.
SBI CBO exam centres have been allotted based on the preferences provided by candidates during the application process. Being a national-level exam, it will be conducted online in multiple shifts at several locations across India. Therefore, candidates must report to their assigned exam centres on time, as per the shift mentioned in their SBI CBO admit card, to ensure smooth participation in the exam.

SBI CBO Exam Centres 2025

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the SBI CBO 2025 Exam on July 20 to recruit 2964 Circle Based Officers across various offices in India. The exam will be held online in multiple shifts, and the exact shift timings are mentioned on the candidates’ call letters. All candidates are advised to reach their designated exam centres on or before the reporting time specified in their admit card to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

List of SBI CBO Exam Centres

SBI CBO is a national-level exam which will be conducted in 30 states/UT. It will be held online for a duration of 2 hours. Those who will secure more than the SBI CBO Cut Off Marks will be eligible to appear for the Descriptive exam. You can check the complete list of SBI CBO exam centres state-wise in the table below.

State Code

State/UT

Online Examination Centres

11

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

12

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur, Guntur / Vijayawada, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

13

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

14

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

15

Bihar

Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzzafarpur, Patna

16

Chandigarh

Chandigarh / Mohali

17

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Raipur

18

Goa

Panaji

19

Gujarat

Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar, Anand / Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat

20

Haryana

Ambala, Hissar, Faridabad, Gurugram

21

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan

22

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

23

Jharkhand

Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

24

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Gulbarga, Mysore

25

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

26

Ladakh

Leh, Kargil

27

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

28

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Satna, Ujjain

29

Maharashtra

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Amaravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai/MMR, Satara

30

Manipur

Imphal

31

Meghalaya

Shillong

32

Mizoram

Aizawl

33

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

34

Delhi-NCR

New Delhi / NCR

35

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur

36

Puducherry

Puducherry

37

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

38

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

39

Sikkim

Gangtok

40

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

41

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

42

Tripura

Agartala

43

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Mathura, Moradabad, Noida/Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi

44

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

45

West Bengal

Asansol, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

SBI CBO Test Centres List 2025: Documents to Carry with SBI CBO Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the SBI CBO 2025 exam must carry the following documents to their allotted test centres. Failure to produce any of these may result in the prohibition of entering the examination hall.

  • SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 – A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the official website.
  • Valid Photo ID Proof – Any one of the following original photo identification proofs:
  • Aadhaar Card
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Voter ID
  • Driving License or any government-issued photo ID
  • Passport-size Photograph

SBI CBO 2025 Exam Day Guidelines

Here are five important SBI CBO exam day guidelines candidates must follow:

  • Report on Time: Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to complete verification procedures smoothly.
  • Carry Required Documents: Bring the SBI CBO admit card, a valid photo ID, and other essential documents to avoid disqualification.
  • Avoid Prohibited Items: Do not carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, notes, or any unfair means to the exam hall.
  • Adhere to Instructions: Listen to and follow all instructions provided by the invigilators and avoid any form of misconduct during the examination.

