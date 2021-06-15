SBI CBO Marks 2021 Released @sbi.co.in, Check SBI Circle Based Officer Final Marks Download Link Here

SBI CBO Marks 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Circle Based Officer Marks on its website. All those who appeared in the SBI Circle Based Officer Exam 2021 against the advertisement number Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20 dated 27.07.2020 can now download their marks through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The Online Examination for Circle Based Officer was held on 28th November 2020 at the various exam centre and the interview was conducted during February 2021. The final result was released on 3 March 2021. The candidates can now log in on the official website to check their individual marks.

How to Download SBI CBO Marks 2021?

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in. Navigate the current openings. Click on RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS(Marks Secured by the Candidates are available now) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20) A window will open. Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on submit button. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download SBI CBO Marks 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download SBI CBO Marks 2021

A total of 3850 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process across various State Bank of India including in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai), Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Goa. The candidates can directly download SBI CBO Marks 2021 by clicking on the provided link given in this article.

