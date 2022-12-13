SBI PO 2022 Prelims Begins 17th December: Check Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 to fill up 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Check Exam Day Instructions and COVID Guidelines.

SBI PO Exam and COVID Instructions: The SBI PO Prelims 2022 is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 for the selection of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO) across the State Bank of India. Candidates fulfilling the SBI PO Eligibility Criteria shall be called for the Preliminary Exam. The SBI Prelims Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 20th December 2022.

In this article, candidates can check the important exam instructions and COVID guidelines for the SBI PO Prelims 2022.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

The SBI PO Preliminary Exam will be conducted in online mode. It will include three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. There will be a total of 100 MCQs for 100 marks. There will be sectional timing for each section.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Important Exam Instructions for Online Test

1. The total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes (separate timing for each section). Compensatory time of 20 minutes for each 60 minutes will be allowed for PwBD candidate with disability eligible for compensatory time. After logging in Candidate’s profile (Name, Roll No & photograph etc.) will be displayed and the candidate has to confirm the same by clicking on ‘I confirm’ button confirming the profile is correct.

2. A login screen will be displayed to the candidate. The candidate has to log in using his/her User ID and Password which is provided on the call letter. After logging in Candidate’s profile (Name, Roll No & photograph etc.) will be displayed and the candidate has to confirm the same by clicking on ‘I confirm’ button confirming the profile is correct. After clicking on the ‘I am ready to begin’ button the actual test time will begin.

3. In online Preliminary examination there will be 100 questions and each question is followed by 5 alternatives/ options. The questions except those on English Language will be available in Hindi & English. In order to view a given question in other language, a candidate can click on the ‘view in’ drop down box and select the desired language. Only one question will be displayed at a time.

4. The Question Palette displayed on the right side of screen will show the status of each question using one of the following symbols:

5. Answering a Question:

a. In order to answer a question, candidate has to ‘mouse click’ the option he/she thinks appropriate/ correct. The alternative which has been clicked on will be highlighted and shall be treated as the answer given by the candidate for the question. After selecting an answer for a question candidate should click on the ‘SAVE & NEXT’ button to save his answer and proceed to the next question. Note that without clicking on ‘SAVE & NEXT’ button the answer selected will not be saved. In case a candidate wants to skip a particular question and return to it later in a particular section, he/she can do so during the timing prescribed for that section.

b. After the expiry of time the candidates will not be able to attempt any question or check their answers. On completion of test time, answers of the candidates would be saved automatically by the computer system even if they have not clicked the “Submit” button.

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Important COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time mentioned in the Call Letter. Late comers will not be allowed to take the test.

2. Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry of the candidate to the exam venue.

3. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue.

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY) Gloves Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates should bring their own water bottle) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) A simple pen, pencils, erasers. Candidates must bring glue for pasting photos and ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression. Exam related documents (Call Letter and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it, same ID Card in Original and 2 additional photographs). The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same. In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed. No other Items are permitted inside the venue.

4. Candidate should maintain safe social distance with one another. Candidate should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone. Candidate should stand in the row as per the instructions provided at venue.

5. In case a candidate is availing scribe services, then scribe will also have to bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml) and transparent water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

6. A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. After AarogyaSetu status display at the entry gate, candidates will be required to switch off their mobile phones, and deposit it at the designated location, to be collected while exiting.

7. All candidates (and Scribe, if applicable) will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. In candidate registration:

Candidate registration will be done through photo capture. Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. Photograph capture will be done while candidate is standing. Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter and ID proof management

Call letter of Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly authenticated/Stamped by the exam officials. Candidate needs to retain the call letter (along with authenticated/stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Candidates who will be called for Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along-with Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “acquaint yourself booklet” and call letter of main examination. Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by candidate. Those candidates who avail the services of Scribe should submit Scribe form in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidate must drop the rough sheets in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls

On completion of examination, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

Wish you the best!

