SBI SCO Score Card 2021 OUT, Download Specialist Cadre Officer (Asst Manager/Deputy Manager Marks @sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Score Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI SCO Score Card 2021 on its website. All those who appeared in the SBI SCO Exam 2021 for Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager Examination can download their marks through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The exam for recruitment in Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI on regular basis against Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2020-21/28 dated 22.12.2020 was conducted on 1 February 2021 through online mode while the exam for Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2020-21/29 dated 22.12.2020 was conducted on 2 February 2021.

The individual marks of the candidates now have been uploaded on the official website. All candidates are required to visit the official website to download SBI SCO Marks by following the easy steps given below and save their result for future reference.

How to Download SBI SCO Exam 2021 Score Card for Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager Posts?

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in. Navigate the current openings. Click on SBI SCO Exam 2021 Score Card for Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/28 or CRPD/SCO/2020-21/29. A window will open. Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on submit button. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download SBI SCO Exam 2021 Score Card for Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager Posts and save it for future reference.

Download SBI SCO 2021 Score Card (Assistant Manager)

Download SBI SCO 2021 Score Card (Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager)

This drive is being done to recruit 283 vacancies of Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager Post through SBI SCO Exam 2021. The candidates can download SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Score Card by clicking on the provided links given in this article.

Latest Government Jobs:

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 576 Vacancies @mppsc.nic.in, Apply online from 24 June onwards