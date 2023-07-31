Today’s School Assembly Headlines (1 August): Manipur News, Haryana Violence and China Typhoon Doksuri

1 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 1

Opposition MPs protested against the short duration of the Manipur discussion in the Rajya Sabha and without the presence of PM Modi. Communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh between two communities. Section 144 was imposed. Data on Swachhata Abhiyaan, a mobile app of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, identified 6,253 cases of manual scavenging in the country. India’s per capita income is expected to grow nearly 70% to USD 4,000 by FY30 from USD 2,450 in FY23. Ratan Tata is set to get Maharashtra government’s first Udyog Ratna award. India’s Tiger population reached 3,925 with a 6.1% annual growth rate, holding 75% of the global wild tiger population. Centre launched the ULLAS mobile application to promote basic literacy.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Italy's minister called joining China’s Belt and Road an “Atrocious move.” Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened the use of force if President Bazoum wasn’t reinstated in Niger after the recent military coup.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Indian women beat Spain 3-0 to win the Spanish Federation hockey tournament. Indian Men’s Hockey team finished third in the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament after beating the Netherlands 2-1. Max Verstappen continued his dominant streak after securing his eighth consecutive win at the 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix. Iga Siatek won the fourth WTA title of the year after beating Laura Siegemund at the Warsaw Open.

Important Days on 1 August

World Wide Web Day

World Lung Cancer Day

International Child Free Day

Spider-Man Day

Thought of the Day

“If a man neglects education, he walks lame to the end of his life.”― Plato