Today’s School Assembly Headlines (31 July): Manipur Violence, Terence Crawford, PM Modi and Russia Ukraine War

31 July 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

31st July, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running school tradition and it’s something that every student remembers being a part of. The assembly was often the first thing a student did on a school day and the activity hasn’t changed much over the years.

Prayers, speeches and news reading remain a core part of a morning school assembly even today it’s usually mandatory for students to attend and participate. Physical activity, games and fun role plays can also be included in a morning school gathering. Although it isn’t the favourite activity of most students, the morning assembly helps sets the mood for the day and boost students’ spirits.

The top news headlines of the preceding day or current day are read by students mostly in the English language to inform their peers about global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put a lot of time and effort into curating the news headlines to be read during the school assembly, and we’re here to make your task easier and faster. You can check out the 31 July morning assembly news headlines below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 28 July

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 31

Opposition MPs continued to raise the Manipur issue and slammed the PM and central government. INDIA MPs questioned the need for relief camps and their pathetic conditions. PM Modi announced the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign to honour martyrs during Mann ki Baat. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, proposing to make the president the Visitor of all IIMs. Union Minister Amit Shah unveiled the book 'Memories Never Die,' as a tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. ISRO PSLV rocket launched 7 Singaporean satellites into space. The CBSE Compartment results of classes 10 and 12 were declared on July 30.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Three Indian American Republican candidates set to run for US Presidential elections aside from Donald Trump. African leaders left the Russia summit without the grain deal or the Ukraine war ending. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky warned of “war returning to russia” after failed drone attack over Moscow. World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023 was observed on July 30 worldwide.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was suspended for the next two international matches after two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during her altercation with umpires and Bangladesh players in the third ODI of the bilateral series. Terrence Crawford dominated and stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round to win the undisputed welterweight championship boxing title. Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier in round two to win the UFC BMF title. Lakshya Sen lost to Jonatan Christie in the semi-finals of the Japan Open 2023.

Important Days on 31 July

Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh

Harry Potter’s Birthday

World Ranger Day

Thought of the Day

“He who is not contented with what he has, would not be contented with what he would like to have.”

― Socrates