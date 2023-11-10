School Assembly News Headlines For (10 November): Cricket World Cup, Israel-Gaza War & Delhi Pollution

10 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 10

10th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school event that’s prevalent in schools even today. Students and teachers assemble on the school grounds in the morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly is not fixed and varies from institution to institution, but the core activities remain unchanged everywhere. The principal says few lines and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also arranged.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity are also common things to do in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help spread awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 10 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 9 November

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 10

The ethics panel endorsed the report on the Mahua Moitra case in a 6:4 vote and cited Hiranandani’s Dubai residency as a national security threat. US State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in India for a 2+2 dialogue. Rain brought relief in Delhi from pollution, but AQI is expected to worsen over the festival weekend. Madras High Court said the ban on online gambling won’t apply to poker and rummy. India surpassed China with the highest number of universities in QS Asia Rankings 2024.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israel agreed to daily 4-hour pauses in Gaza fighting and agreed not to reoccupy Gaza. Israel entered Gaza City in the war with Hamas and engaged in intense street battles with the terrorist group. Pakistan became unable to print passports after it ran out of money for lamination paper. The US struck targets in an Iran-linked site in Syria in a major offensive against terrorism in the Middle East. Israel killed top Hamas weapons maker Mohsen Abu.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and qualified for the semi-finals. Australian women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning announced her retirement from the sport. The All India Football Federation unanimously ratified the termination of Shaji Prabhakaran from the post of secretary general.

Important Days on 10 November

World Science Day for Peace and Development

International Accounting Day

World Top-Up Day

Thought of the Day

“The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science.”

― Albert Einstein