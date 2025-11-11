School Assembly Headlines Today (12 November): Grap 3, Women’s T20 Blind World Cup and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 12 November, 2025 - Stay updated with today’s School Assembly Headlines, featuring key stories from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology domains. Staying informed about current events helps us grasp our country’s growth, challenges, and its connection to the global landscape. It nurtures curiosity, awareness, and active engagement with society, governance, and world affairs. Consistent news awareness also strengthens critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and a well-rounded outlook—helping us interpret events, build independent views, and make informed decisions in a constantly changing world. Let’s dive into today’s headlines to stay informed, aware, and connected.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Delhi Blast: All those responsible will be brought to justice, says PM Modi
-
Bollywood Veteran Actor Dharmendra death rumors surfaces online
-
GRAP III imposed as Delhi AQI turns ‘severe’
-
PM Modi Arrives in Bhutan for 70th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Fourth King
-
Delhi-NCR Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode as Air Quality Sinks to 'Very Poor'
-
Bihar Assembly Elections: Over 47 percent voter turnout recorded second and final phase
-
Javed Akhtar lauds govt. for strengthening Copyright Law, welcomes responsible use of AI in art
-
President Murmu to Present 6th National Water Awards on 18th November
-
India Urges UN Security Council to Adopt Zero-Tolerance Policy on Terror Financing and Illicit Arms
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Red Fort explosion: French Embassy issues advisory to citizens in Delhi
-
India and Bahrain Partner for Real-Time Cross-Border Payments via UPI and Fawri+
-
Thailand Suspends Peace Accord with Cambodia After Border Landmine Incident
-
UK unemployment rate rises to 5% as jobs market weakens
-
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa Visits White House for Historic Meeting with President Trump
-
Bharat-Sri Lanka Sanskrit Mahotsav Inaugurated at University of Colombo
-
India & Vietnam Sign MoA on Mutual Submarine Search and Rescue Support
- Direct Commercial Flights Between India and China Resume After Pandemic
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Women’s T20 Blind World Cup Kicks Off in New Delhi
-
Samrat Rana Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, India’s Medal Tally at Cairo ISSF Championships
-
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to Be Redeveloped as Sports City
-
Jyoti Singh to Captain India at FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Chile
-
British-Hungarian Writer David Szalay Wins the Booker Prize for his Novel 'Flesh' (Fiction)
-
Ranji Trophy: Jammu & Kashmir script history, beat Delhi for first time in 65 years
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Adani plans to build India’s largest battery storage system
-
Varun Berry resigns as MD, CEO of Britania Industries
-
India, New Zealand Complete 4th Round of FTA Talks with Focus on Trade, Services and Cooperation
-
GST Rate Cuts Boost Handicrafts Sector, Supporting Artisans and Cultural Economy
Thought of the Day
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Meaning: This profound statement on the power of vision, optimism, and self-belief as the true architects of success. It suggests that merely having a dream is not enough; one must have an unwavering faith in the value and potential—the "beauty"—of that vision. This belief is the critical force that transforms a fleeting wish into a concrete goal, providing the courage to act and the resilience to persevere through inevitable setbacks. By focusing on the beauty of the dream, one is motivated by a deep sense of purpose and meaning, making the hard work and challenges along the way feel worthwhile.
