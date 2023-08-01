Today’s School Assembly Headlines (2 August): Haryana Clashes, Ukraine War, China Floods and Manipur News

2 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 2

2nd August, School News Headlines Today: If there’s one thing every person remembers from their school days, it’s the morning assembly. Gathering with your teachers, friends, and the rest of the school was a must for all students.

The school assembly was often the first thing a student did at school, and the tradition is continuing today as well. The assembly is usually a mandatory activity and follows a fixed format in most schools.

It can include prayers, speeches, news reading, physical exercises and role plays. The morning assembly rejuvenates the students and sets the tone for the day. The major news headlines of the preceding day or current day are also read by students, preferably in the English language to inform their peers about the domestic and international current affairs.

Students and their parents put significant time and effort into curating the news headlines for the morning school assembly, and we’re here to help you out.

You can check out the 2 August morning assembly news headlines below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 2

PM Modi was awarded the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune for working towards the progress and development of the nation. India will host World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from Sept 25 organized by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO). Communal clashes worsened in Haryana’s resulting in violence in Nuh and Gurugram. The Union Government introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha, seeking to replace an ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital. The Supreme Court said that the Manipur status report on FIRs showed a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery from May to July.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Myanmar’s military-led government reduced the prison sentences of Aung San Suu Kyi, pardoning her in 5 cases. UNESCO removes Great Barrier Reef from ‘in danger’ listing but Australia warned to take more action as the rees is under “serious threat.” ISIS claimed responsibility for the Pakistan suicide bombing that killed 54 people. Deadly rains strike Beijing resulting in 11 deaths and 27 people missing. Moscow financial centre was hit in a drone attack, with Russia blaming Ukraine for the act.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Avneet Kaur, Sangampreet Singh Bisla, and the men’s 10m air rifle team, secured gold medals at the FISU World University Games 2023 in China. Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad said goodbye to international cricket after an illustrious career spanning 16 years and 847 wickets. England spinner Moeen Ali announced he will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2. Jasprit Bumhrah to captain India against Ireland T20I series.

Important Days on 2 August

Earth Overshoot Day

National Watermelon Day

Thought of the Day

“Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth.” - Kautilya