School Assembly News Headlines For (26 September): Asian Games 2023 Gold Medal Cricket and Men’s Air Rifle, India Canada News 

26 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 26

26th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an age-old school tradition that is religiously followed even today. Schools organize the morning assembly in which students and teachers congregate together in the morning.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but the core activities remain the same, like a speech by the principal or any other school head and news reading by students. They also exhibit their talents, deliver speeches, participate in debates and perform fun skits.

Singing prayers and indulging in light physical activity or yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on reading the news headlines. It makes the students aware of global and domestic happenings. You can check out the latest news headlines for 26 September to be read during the morning school assembly below

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 25 September

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 26

PM Modi attacked the Opposition and Congress in Bhopal, saying they supported the Women’s Reservation Bill reluctantly. Madhya Pradesh Government unveiled the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve as the 7th in the state and the 54th tiger reserve in India. The Goa government announced a new groundbreaking policy Goa State Shack Policy to promote tourism and enhance the beach-going experience. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition at Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Apple revealed plans to boost production in India to $40 billion in the next 4-5 years. AIADMK cut ties with BJP over state chief Annamalai’s remarks on CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa. India planned to cancel Overseas Citizenship Cards of multiple Khalistani radicals in a tough move against separatism.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Russia launched hypersonic missiles and Kamikaze drones on Odesa after Ukraine’s devastating attack on the Russian Naval fleet.

2) The world’s largest Hindu temple outside India will open in October in USA’s New Jersey.

3) Russia slammed Justin Trudeau after Canadian Parliament honoured a Nazi veteran.

4) The World Bank warned Pakistan to take economic reforms after 40% population slipped below the poverty line.

5) India responded to Canada’s “ Five Eyes shared evidence” and demanded Trudeau give evidence of his allegations.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023: India won historic gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle team and Women’s Cricket. India qualified for the round of 16 in football after drawing against Myanmar. India beat Australia by 99 runs (DLS) to win the ODI series 2-0. Sri Lankan star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga will not be available for the Cricket World Cup squad due to injury.

Important Days on September 26

World Contraception Day

European Day of Language

Thought of the Day

“The most important thing is to live a fabulous life. As long as it’s fabulous I don’t care how long it is.” - Freddie Mercury