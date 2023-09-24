School Assembly News Headlines For (25 September): Five Eyes Intelligence Report, Asian Games 2023 and Vande Bharat Launch

25 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 25

25th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an age-old school custom that is still devoutly observed. Schools conduct the morning assembly where students and teachers congregate together.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but some key elements remain the same, like a speech by the principal or any other senior head and news reading. Students also display their talents, participate in speeches and debates and perform fun skits.

Prayers, yoga and light physical exercise can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the reading of the news headlines. It serves the purpose of creating awareness among the students about global and domestic current affairs.

It takes a lot of time and effort to curate the headlines, and we’re here to ease your burden.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 25 September to be read during the morning school assembly below

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 25

PM Modi flagged 9 Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states as part of the "Viksit Bharat" mission. BSP MP Danish Ali alleged conspiracy to lynch him after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made derogatory remarks against him for disrupting Parliament conduct. BJP spoke out against Rahul Gandhi and his politics after NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Gautam Adani. Internet services were restored in Manipur after five months. Canada-India relations continued to worsen after the US revealed that Five-Eyes intelligence may have led Justin Trudeau to allege India’s role in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. Mahrashtra’s Nagpur battled heavy rains and flooding, leading to 4 deaths and waterlogging.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) the US confirmed that Five Eyes intelligence may have led Canada to allege India’s role in terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.

2) The world’s second-largest Hindu temple, the New Jersey Akshardham will be inaugurated on October 8.

3) World Bank issues warning to Pakistan over its economic model and poverty issues ahead of general elections.

4) Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic 120,000 Armenians set to leave for Armenia in a mass exodus amid fears of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan.

5) Ukraine alleges the death of multiple key Russian Navy Commanders in a missile attack as the war entered its 20th month.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023: India won 3 medals in rowing on the first day of the tournament while Nikhat Zareen entered the boxing pre-quarterfinals. India slammed 399/5 against Australia in the second ODI game in a dominant display of batting. The Indian women’s team beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets to advance to the finals against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023. MotoGP India: Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi won the inaugural race.

Important Days on September 25

World Dream Day

World Pharmacists Day

Antyodaya Diwas

Thought of the Day

"It is essential that we think about 'Our National Identity' without which there is no meaning of 'Independence" - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya