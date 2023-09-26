School Assembly News Headlines For (27 September): Asian Games 2023, PM Modi Urban Naxal Comment and Justin Trudeau News

27 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today's news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 27

27th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running school tradition that is deeply followed even today. Schools organize the assembly, which students and teachers attend together in the morning.

The format of the assembly varies from institution to institution, but the key activities remain the same, like a speech by the principal or any other school head and news reading by students. They also exhibit their talents, deliver speeches, participate in debates and perform fun role-plays.

Singing prayers and indulging in light physical activity or yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the news headlines. It makes the students aware of global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 27 September to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 27

BJP released a second list of 39 candidates for MP elections including 7 MPs and 3 Union Ministers. PM Modi praised the digital India initiative at Rozgar Mela and claimed that Aadhaar eKYC eliminated the complexity of documentation. 34 students were injured in Imphal over protests against the killing of two Meitei students. Canadian Sikhs protested against the Indian government over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder after more details emerged of a coordinated attack. Southwest monsoon began withdrawal from India, 8 days after the normal date. PM Modi upped the attack on the opposition by saying the Congress party was run by “Urban Naxals.”

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) South Korea staged its first military parade and drills in a decade after North Korea’s threats and dealing with Russia.

2) Justin Trudeau called the honouring of a Nazi veteran deeply embarrassing after receiving flak from global leaders.

3) Nepal PM Prachanda signed 12 agreements with China on his eight-day visit to the country but said no to China’s global security initiative.

4) The Philippines removed the Chinese barrier in the contested South China Sea.

5) Activists from PoK demanded freedom from Pakistan in protest at Geneva UNHRC.

6) Ukraine claimed to have killed Russia’s Black Sea fleet commander in a missile strike on Sevastopol HQ.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023: India ranked 6th with 3 gold and 12 overall medals in total. Indian dressage riders ended a 41-year wait for gold medal after winning the Asian Games equestrian gold. The Sri Lanka cricket team suffered a shock after Wanindu Hasaranga had to be excluded from the World Cup squad due to injury. Arunachal Pradesh Wushu players expressed disappointment after being denied a visa by China for the Asian Games 2023.

Important Days on September 27

World Tourism Day

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Thought of the Day

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” – Andre Gide