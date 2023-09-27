School Assembly News Headlines For (28 September): Asian Games 2023 Medals, Manipur AFSPA and World’s Eighth Continent

28 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 28

28th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running school custom that is devoutly followed even to this day. Schools organize the assembly, which students and teachers attend in the morning.

The format of the assembly varies from institution to institution, but the key activities remain the same, like a speech by the principal or any other school head and news reading by students. They also showcase their talents, deliver speeches, participate in debates and perform fun role-plays.

Singing prayers and indulging in light physical exercise or yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll shine the light on the news headlines. It makes the students aware of global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 28 September to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 28

The Manipur government declared the entire state as a “disturbed area” due to violence as the Centre extended AFSPA in the state for 6 months along with Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. NIA raided 51 places in Anti-Terror raids to curb the Khalistan terror nexus. Tech firms advised employees to work from home during the Bengaluru bandh as the politics of the Cauvery water dispute intensified. PM Modi was welcomed by robots as he celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Ahmedabad. 2018: Everyone is a Hero was named the official entry for the Oscars 2024 from India. Google introduced earthquake alerts for Android users in India.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death and called for US support in assisting the investigation.

2) Over 100 people lost their lives in a fire in Iran during a Christian wedding ceremony.

3) Canada’s House of Commons speaker resigned due to the controversy surrounding the honor of a Nazi veteran in Parliament.

4) Ukraine’s claims of killing a top Russian commander were refuted after he was seen working on TV.

5) Scientists discovered an ancient submerged continent missing for 375 years called Zealandia.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023 Day 4: Shooter Esha Singh secured a silver medal in the Women’s 25m pistol event along with Anant Jeet Singh in men’s shotgun skeet. The Indian women’s hockey team beat Singapore 13-0 to begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign. Nepal’s Dipendra Airee and Kushal Malla smashed the records for the fastest 50, fastest 100 and first 300+ score in T20I in a game against Mongolia. ICC World Cup: The final squads of all 10 teams were finalised, and most departed for India to prepare for the tournament. India and Australia clashed in the final ODI of their bilateral series. Australia scored 352/7 batting first.

Important Days on September 28

World Rabies Day

International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI)

World Maritime Day

International Right-to-Know Day

Thought of the Day

“The right to know is like the right to live. It is fundamental and unconditional in its assumption that knowledge, like life, is a desirable thing.” - George Bernard Shaw