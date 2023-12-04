School Assembly News Headlines For (4 December): Assembly Election Results, Ind vs Aus T20 5 & Cyclone Michaung

4th December, School News Headlines Today : The morning assembly is a popular school tradition and requires all teachers and students to assemble on the school grounds or the hall at the start of the day.

The format of the assembly isn’t fixed and can differ from school to school, but the main activities remain the same. The principal delivers a speech, and students read out the daily news headlines. Talent displays, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are performed as well.

Prayers, physical exercise, and yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines which enhance awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 4 December to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly December 4

1) BJP secured a dominant victory in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while leading in Chhattisgarh. Congress won Telangana.

2) Assembly poll results of four big states won’t affect the INDIA opposition alliance, said Sharad Pawar.

3) Cyclone Michaung is set to hit the eastern coast. Public Holiday was announced in Tamil Nadu.

4) Yogi Adityanath announced that the Ayodhya airport will be ready by December 15 ahead of the Ram Temple opening on January 22, 2024.

5) ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission began studying solar winds and shared the first pics.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israel resumed the attack on Gaza after the truce collapse with Hamas. 136 hostages are still held captive. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan replaced Imran Khan as the head of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Terror attack bomb blast at Catholic Mass in Philippines killed at least 4 worshippers and injured over 50. Three Khalistan extremists were jailed in New Zealand for stabbing a Sikh radio host opposed to separatist ideology. India and China refrained from pledging to triple installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India and Australia played the fifth and final T20 of a bilateral series. India won by 6 runs and clinched the series 4-1. Taijul Islam’s 10-wicket haul helped Bangladesh secure a 150-run win over New Zealand in the first test match of the series. Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League, with Anthony Gordon scoring the winning goal.

Important Days on 4 December

International Cheetah Day

International Day of Banks

Wildlife Conservation Day

India Navy Day

Thought of the Day

“The most dangerous worldview is the worldview of those have not viewed the world.”

― Alexander von Humboldt,