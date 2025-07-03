School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to effectively portray yourself as the speaker for tomorrow's school assembly news headline? We've got you covered. This article will walk you through all the major news stories that you can discuss at your school assembly, mostly those related to sports, the national economy, and foreign affairs. In this way, you can write your script for the school assembly the day before. From national education reforms and school policy changes to environmental initiatives and awareness days, the news highlights provide insightful information that keeps young minds grounded in reality.
|
International School Assembly News Headlines
-
US says its strikes degraded Iran’s nuclear programme by one to two years
-
Bali ferry sinking leaves at least four dead, dozens missing | Indonesia
-
Hamas studying new ceasefire proposals, calls for end to Gaza war
-
‘We’ll cross that bridge’: Jaishankar on US' 500% tariff threat for Russia business ties
-
US: Skydiving plane goes off runway in New Jersey; all fifteen aboard hospitalised
-
Donald Trump vows to ‘save New York City’ from ‘Communist lunatic’ Zohran Mamdani
National School Assembly News Headlines
-
India, Ghana plan to boost ties in defence cooperation, food security, and vaccine
-
Only the Dalai Lama and conventions established by him can decide the successor: Rijiju
-
India, U.S. to ink 10-year defence framework: Pentagon
-
In a meeting with Jaishankar, the US defence secretary seeks completion of pending defence sales
-
'No clear association found': AIIMS department says no link between Covid vaccines and sudden cardiac death
-
Bihar electoral revision row: Opposition meets EC; dubs the exercise as 'votebandi'
-
F-35B Fighter Stranded In Kerala Will Likely Be Flown Out In Massive Jet
Sports News Headlines
-
Jaiswal launches firm defence of Shubman Gill after Shastri, Gavaskar's attack over Bumrah call: 'He's very clear'
-
Khettarama bites back as Bangladesh unravel in magnificent fashion
-
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, crestfallen despite blasting 9 sixes vs England, can't forgive himself for missing a whirlwind century
-
'INR 4 lakh per month less. We demanded 10 lakh': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jaha,n wants more money
-
Magnus Carlsen on taking on Gukesh at GCT Zagreb: I will approach it as if I am playing a weaker player
Thought of the Day for School Assembly – 4th July, 2025:
"Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." – Albert Schweitzer
Meaning:
This quote reminds students that true success doesn’t come from chasing achievements alone—it comes from finding joy in what you do. When you are happy and passionate about your studies, hobbies, or goals, you naturally perform better and move toward success. So, focus on doing what makes you happy, and success will follow.
