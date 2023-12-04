School Assembly News Headlines For (5 December): BJP Assembly Election Win, Cyclone Michaung & Israel-Hamas War

5th December, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school tradition which involves all teachers and students assembling on the school grounds or the hall at the start of the day.
The format of the assembly isn’t defined and can differ from school to school, but the core activities remain the same. The principal delivers a speech, and students read out the daily news headlines. Talent displays, speeches, debates and fun skits are performed as well.
Prayers, physical activity, and yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines which increase awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.
You can check out the news headlines for 5 December to be read during the morning school assembly below.
National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly December 5
1) Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc on the eastern coast of India. Schools were shut, and university exams were postponed in Tamil Nadu. Flights and trains were also cancelled.
2) BJP won three major Hindi-belt states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections.
3) The Indian Navy celebrated the Navy Day 2023 at Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg on the date of the 350th anniversary of Shivaji’s coronation.
4) India agreed to withdraw troops from Maldives after PM Modi’s meeting with President Muizzu.
5) Revanth Reddy is poised to be Telangana’s next Chief Minister after leading Congress to a huge win in the state polls.
6) 13 people were found dead in Manipur village after fresh violence erupted between militants.
International News for Today’s School Assembly
- Israel began its ground offensive in southern Gaza after the breakdown of peace talks. Hamas reported the deaths of 700 Palestinians in the last 24 hours.
- Eleven hikers were killed after the Mount Marapi volcano erupted in Indonesia.
- India refrained from signing the COP28 health and climate declaration, which was signed by 124 countries.
- Israel vowed to hunt down Hamas globally even if it took years.
- ISIL took responsibility for bombing a catholic mass in the Philippines that killed at least 4 people.
- Hezbollah hit Israeli targets with anti-tank missiles near the Lebanon border, leading to multiple casualties. Iran and Houthis also launched attacks on Israel and the US.
Sports News for Today’s Assembly
- India beat Australia 4-1 in the bilateral T20 series after winning the last match by 6 runs. Ravi Bishnoi was declared the Player of the Series.
- Australian former bowler Mitchell Johnson launched a scathing attack on fellow cricketer David Warner for not owning to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and his arrogance and disrespect towards the country.
- The Manchester City vs Tottenham game in the Premier League ended in a 3-3 draw, with heavy criticism targeted at City’s poor defence.
- The pair of Ashwini-Tanisha lost in the women’s doubles finals of the Syed Modi International 2023 badminton tournament.
Important Days on 5 December
- International Ninja Day
- International Volunteer Day
- World Soil Day
Thought of the Day
“To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves.” - Mahatma Gandhi.