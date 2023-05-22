sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in Direct Link to Check SEBA HSLC Result 2023 and Download Assam Board 10th Marksheet

The Assam Board has announced the HSLC result today, May 22, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can check their results at site.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in and assam10.jagranjosh.com. They are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and captcha code in order to get the results. Check details here

Assam HSLC Result 2023, SEBA Class 10 Results: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the SEBA HSLC result 2023 today on May 22. The HSLC result 2023 Assam is available on the official website - results.sebaonline.org and few other websites. They need to use their login credentials - roll number and captcha code to download the and check Assam 10th marksheet. Sharing a tweet from his official social media handle, the State Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu noted that the results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on May 22, 2023.

This year, 3,01,880 out of 4,15,324 (72.69%) candidates have passed the Assam board class 10th examinations. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 72.69%. Boys performed better than girls with a pass percentage of 74.71% whereas 70.96% girls have passed the examinations.

The SEBA Class 10 results are declared for the HSLC exam, students who have appeared for the examinations can check and access their results online. Apart from the official website of the Assam board, students will also get priority access to Assam Class 10 (HSLC) Results 2023 via this page of jagranjosh.com as well.

SEBA Assam Class 10th Results 2023: Official Tweet of Merit list

MERIT LIST OF FIRST TEN RANKS. Congratulations to the rank holders. @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/lcAjRoDZeg — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023

Assam Matric Result 2023 Toppers

Students can check the names of the merit list of top 3 rank holders in the table below:

Rank Names Marks Obtained 1 Hridam Thakuriya 596 2 Ishrat Fariha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, Aditya Anupom Konwar 593 3 Nilufer Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya 592

SEBA Assam Result 2023: Best Performing Districts

Among districts, Chirang district recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.68%. Whereas the Dhubri region came at the last position with 63.35%.

Check the district-wise performance report below:

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Gender-wise Passing percentage



According to the media updates, this year the overall pass percentage is recorded at 72.69%. Candidates can check the gender-wise passing percentages in the table given below:

Gender Pass percentage Boys 74.71% Girls 70.96%

Check the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 login window below:

Where To Check Assam HSLC Result 2023?

According to the updates, this year, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the Assam board exams. After the declaration of results, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Assam 10th results in 2023, students are advised to keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

How To Check Assam HSLC Result 2023 in online mode?

Students who have appeared for the Assam board class 10th exams that were conducted in the month of March can follow the steps to check their marks.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Assam Board- sebaonline.org, result assam.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link available to download the Assam HSLC result 2023

Step 3: Enter all the required login details such as roll number and captcha code in the login window

Step 4: The Assam HSLC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the result and download it for future reference

What after the Assam HSLC Result 2023?

Candidates who will qualify the Assam board class 10th exams will be considered to be eligible to get admission into class 11. Qualified students can apply for the class 11 admissions by submitting required documents such as a softcopy of the class 10th results which they can download from the official website of Assam board. They must note that the original certificates and marksheets will be made available by the examination authorities shortly after the board exam results are announced.

