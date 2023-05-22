SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 Date and Time ANNOUNCED: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is going to announce the HSLC Result 2023 TODAY at 10 am on sebaonline.org and jagranjosh.com. Check details here.

Official SEBA HSLC Result 2023 at 10 AM Today, Check Assam Board Class 10th Result at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC result 2023 TODAY: The Assam Board 10th class result 2023 will be announced today, on May 22, 2023 at 10 am, tweeted the Education Minister of Assam. The SEBA HSLC Result will be published on sebaonline.org. Students will also be able to check their results online through other websites such as resultsassam.mic.in and jagranjosh.com, mentioned in the official tweet by Assam Education Minister.

SEBA HSLC Assam Result 2023: Important Dates

Secondary Education Board of Assam, Board High School Leaving Certificate i.e. SEBA HSLC Class 10 board exams were conducted this year from March 3, to March 20, 2023 in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Meanwhile the practical examinations were scheduled on February 24th and 25th, 2023.

Assam HSLC Exam 2023 Start date March 3, 2023 Assam HSLC Exam 2023 End date March 20, 2023 SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 date May 22, 2023 SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 time 10 AM

Where to Check Assam HSLC Result 2023

SEBA Result 2023 will be published online on sebaonline.org. The result will be available on other third party websites as well.

Find below the list of websites to check the Assam HSLC Result 2023:

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit sebaonline.org or jagranjosh.com (or other websites mentioned above)

Step 2: Click on the link for SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 on the landing page

Step 3: Enter your Assam HSLC roll number

Step 4: Submit details

Step 5: Your SEBA HSLC Result 2023 will open on screen. RTake a screenshot or download your result.

SEBA Assam Result 2023 Official Tweet by Ranoj Pegu

Check below the official tweet regarding the date and time announcement of SEBA Result 2023 by Ranoj Pegu, the Cabinet Minister for Education and Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, Government of Assam.