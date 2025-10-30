SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Begins at sebi.gov.in - Check Eligibility, Application Fees, Vacancy and More Details Here

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has started accepting applications for 110 Assistant Manager (Grade A) vacancies from October 30 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can submit ther applications at sebi.gov.in. The last date to submit application form is November 28. Aspirants are advised to go through the official SEBI Grade A Notification before applying for the exam.
As per the official notification, the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exam will be held on January 10, 2026 and Phase 2 on February 26. Find the direct SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link along with fees, important dates, documents required and more here.
SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025
SEBI has invited online applications for Assistant Manager posts. It is remarkable opportunity for graduates not exceeding the age limit of 30 years can submit their application forms via the direct link provided in the post. Successfully registered candidates will be eligible to appear for Phase 1 exam, scheduled for January 10. The Phase 2 exam will be held on February 21.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SEBI Grade A Notification 2025
|
30 October
|
SEBI Grade A Apply Online Starts
|
30 October
|
Closure of registration of the application
|
28 November
|
Last Date for Printing Applications
|
13 December
|
SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam
|
10th January 2026
|
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam
|
21st February 2026
SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link
SEBI has activated the SEBI Grade A apply online link on its official website. You can either access the application link on SEBI’s website or click on the direct link provided below:
SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link
How to Apply Online for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025?
-
Visit the official website at sebi.gov.in.
-
Click on the “Careers” section and select “Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025.”
-
Read the official notification carefully to check eligibility and important details.
-
Click on “Apply Online.”
-
Register by entering your basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
-
Log in using the generated registration number and password.
-
Fill out the application form and upload scanned documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.
-
Review all details carefully and click “Final Submit.”
-
Download and print the application confirmation page for future reference.
SEBI Grade A Application Fee 2025
To submit your SEBI application form successfully, candidates must pay Rs 1180. Those who belong to SC/ST/PwBD must pay Rs 118.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
GST (18%)
|
Total Fee
|
UR / OBC / EWS
|
Rs 1000
|
Rs 180
|
Rs 1180
|
SC / ST / PwBD
|
Rs 100
|
Rs 18
|
Rs 118
Documents Uploaded for SEBI Grade A Registration
While applying online for SEBI Grade A Vacancy, you must keep the following documents handy.
|
Document Type
|
Specification
|
File Size
|
Format
|
Photograph
|
Recent passport-size colour photo (4.5 cm × 3.5 cm); plain or light background; clear face, no shadows, no red-eye.
|
20- 50 KB
|
JPG/ JPEG
|
Signature
|
Signature on white paper with black ink.
|
10- 20 KB
|
JPG/ JPEG
|
Left Thumb Impression
|
Impression on white paper with black or blue ink.
|
20- 50 KB
|
JPG/ JPEG
|
Handwritten Declaration
|
Text written in English on white paper with black ink. Must contain the prescribed declaration text.
|
50- 100 KB
|
JPG/ JPEG
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation