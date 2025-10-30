SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Begins at sebi.gov.in - Check Eligibility, Application Fees, Vacancy and More Details Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 30, 2025, 15:16 IST

SEBI Grade A Application Form 2025 Released for 110 Assistant Manager vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their forms at sebi.gov.in. Check SEBI Grade A eligibility, application fees, and required documents before submitting the online form.

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has started accepting applications for 110 Assistant Manager (Grade A) vacancies from October 30 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can submit ther applications at sebi.gov.in. The last date to submit application form is November 28. Aspirants are advised to go through the official SEBI Grade A Notification before applying for the exam. 

As per the official notification, the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exam will be held on January 10, 2026 and Phase 2 on February 26. Find the direct SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link along with fees, important dates, documents required and more here.

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025

SEBI has invited online applications for Assistant Manager posts. It is remarkable opportunity for graduates not exceeding the age limit of 30 years can submit their application forms via the direct link provided in the post. Successfully registered candidates will be eligible to appear for Phase 1 exam, scheduled for January 10. The Phase 2 exam will be held on February 21.

Events

Dates

SEBI Grade A Notification 2025

30 October

SEBI Grade A Apply Online Starts

30 October

Closure of registration of the application

28 November

Last Date for Printing Applications

13 December

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam

10th January 2026

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam

21st February 2026

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link

SEBI has activated the SEBI Grade A apply online link on its official website. You can either access the application link on SEBI’s website or click on the direct link provided below:

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link

How to Apply Online for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025?

  1. Visit the official website at sebi.gov.in.

  2. Click on the “Careers” section and select “Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025.”

  3. Read the official notification carefully to check eligibility and important details.

  4. Click on “Apply Online.”

  5. Register by entering your basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

  6. Log in using the generated registration number and password.

  7. Fill out the application form and upload scanned documents in the prescribed format.

  8. Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

  9. Review all details carefully and click “Final Submit.”

  10. Download and print the application confirmation page for future reference.

SEBI Grade A Application Fee 2025

To submit your SEBI application form successfully, candidates must pay Rs 1180. Those who belong to SC/ST/PwBD must pay Rs 118.

Category

Application Fee

GST (18%)

Total Fee

UR / OBC / EWS

Rs 1000

Rs 180

Rs 1180

SC / ST / PwBD

Rs 100

Rs 18

Rs 118

Documents Uploaded for SEBI Grade A Registration

While applying online for SEBI Grade A Vacancy, you must keep the following documents handy.

Document Type

Specification

File Size

Format

Photograph

Recent passport-size colour photo (4.5 cm × 3.5 cm); plain or light background; clear face, no shadows, no red-eye.

20- 50 KB

JPG/ JPEG

Signature

Signature on white paper with black ink.

10- 20 KB

JPG/ JPEG

Left Thumb Impression

Impression on white paper with black or blue ink.

20- 50 KB

JPG/ JPEG

Handwritten Declaration

Text written in English on white paper with black ink. Must contain the prescribed declaration text.

50- 100 KB

JPG/ JPEG

