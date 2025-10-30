SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Begins at sebi.gov.in - Check Eligibility, Application Fees, Vacancy and More Details Here

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has started accepting applications for 110 Assistant Manager (Grade A) vacancies from October 30 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can submit ther applications at sebi.gov.in. The last date to submit application form is November 28. Aspirants are advised to go through the official SEBI Grade A Notification before applying for the exam.

As per the official notification, the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exam will be held on January 10, 2026 and Phase 2 on February 26. Find the direct SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link along with fees, important dates, documents required and more here.

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025

SEBI has invited online applications for Assistant Manager posts. It is remarkable opportunity for graduates not exceeding the age limit of 30 years can submit their application forms via the direct link provided in the post. Successfully registered candidates will be eligible to appear for Phase 1 exam, scheduled for January 10. The Phase 2 exam will be held on February 21.