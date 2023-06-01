शाला दर्पण Shala Darpan 5th Board Result 2023 Roll Number and Name at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023: RBSE Rajasthan Board will release the class 5th result today, June 1, 2023, in online mode. Students who have appeared for the board exams that were held in April 2023 can get the steps to check the RBSE 5th result 2023 using required login details such as roll number, class, district and security code at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here

Rajasthan Shala Darpan RBSE 5th Board Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, (BSER) has released the results of class 5th today, June 1, 2023. The board officials have announced the results in online. Those students who have given their final board exams can check and download their mark sheets by visiting the official websites of the Rajasthan board. They are required to fill out the required login details such as roll number and date of birth in order to get their RBSE class 5th scorecards at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to check the rbse 5th result 2023 rajasthan board ajmer given below:

This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 97.30%. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 97.50%, whereas 97.13% of boys have passed the RBSE 5th result 2023. Around 14 lakh students have appeared for the Rajasthan board class 5th exams. Last year, girls outshine boys with a pass percentage of 94% whereas the overall pass percentage for class 5th stood at 93.8%.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Number of students appeared

Total students appeared 14,68,130 Female candidates 7,00,773 Male candidates 7,67,357

Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result Statistics

Candidates can check the result statistics of the Rajasthan Board class 5th result in the table given below:

Overview Specifications Pass Percentage 97.30% Boys Pass Percentage 97.13% Girls Pass Percentage 97.50%

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Grade-wise statistics

Grades Number of students Grade A 2,71,679 Grade B 7,77,769 Grade C 3,68,817 Grade D 10,288

rbse 5th result 2023 rajasthan board ajmer tweet

BSER, Ajmer board congratulated students by sharing a Tweet on its official Twitter handle.

Check the Tweet below:

What are the login credentials required to check RBSE shala darpan 5th class result?

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given details along with them in order to check the results.

By Roll No. & District

By Roll No. & Application No.

By Roll No. & School NIC-SD Code / PSP Code

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result Declared

Check the result login window of the class 5 result 2023 Rajasthan board website below:

5th board result 2023 rajasthan shala darpan Official website

Candidates can check the image below:

शाला दर्पण portal to declare Rajasthan board 5th class results 2023

Candidates can check the image of the official website's result window below:

How to check RBSE 5th result 2023 on rajshaladarpan.nic.in Shala Darpan portal online?

Students can go through the steps that are given below to know how to check and download their Rajasthan board 5th results using the Raj Shala Darpan portal.

Step 1: Visit the shala darpan portal- rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘direct link to check '5th Result 2023 link available

Step 3: Now, enter the required login details such as roll number and name in the given space

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed

Step 5: The RBSE class 5th results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result and download it for future use

Details Mentioned on the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) class 5th Scorecard 2023

According to the past year's updates, it is expected that the RBSE class 5th scorecard will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Student's name Roll number Subjects name Parents' name Date of birth (DOB) School name Marks secured by the candidate in each subject Overall grade Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

What to do in case of a discrepancy in checking the RBSE 5th Result 2023 marksheet?

If any student/parents find difficulty in downloading or checking the class 5 scorecard online, then he/she can contact their respective school principals/ authorities so that they can get in touch with the RBSE Rajasthan board. Students can also directly connect with the RBSE board officials via email or phone number mentioned on the official websites.

Alternative ways to check rajduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 5th Result 2023

If in case the official website of the Rajasthan board crashes due to technical glitches or errors, then students can check their RBSE 5th Result 2023 using the SMS facility.

What are the steps to check RBSE Result 2023 Class 5 through SMS?

In order to check BSER 5th class results offline, students can use the SMS application by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Open the SMS app on your mobile phone Step 2: Type- RESULT(Space)RAJ8(Space)Roll Number

Type- RESULT(Space)RAJ8(Space)Roll Number Step 3: After this, send the SMS to 56263

After this, send the SMS to 56263 Step 4: The RBSE 5th class board result 2023 will appear on the mobile screen as an SMS alert

How To Check the 5th class board result 2023 direct link via Digilocker?

As of now, there has been no official update or notification on whether the class 5th result will be available on Digilocker or not. However, in case, it will be available, then students/parents can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Go to the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in Step 2: Click on the link that reads: Register for DigiLocker

Click on the link that reads: Register for DigiLocker Step 3: Now, enter a valid mobile number and click on the continue button

Now, enter a valid mobile number and click on the continue button Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify the number

An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify the number Step 5: Create your username and password to sign up at the Digilocker

Create your username and password to sign up at the Digilocker Step 6: Now fill out the 12-digit Aadhar card number in the space provided

Now fill out the 12-digit Aadhar card number in the space provided Step 7: Go through the Results tab and select the Rajasthan Board tab

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Grading System

Students can check the grade and mark distribution in the table mentioned below.

Grades Marks A+ 100 to 91 A 90 to 76 B 75 to 61 C 60 to 41 D 40 to 33

RBSE 5th Result 2022: Last Year Statistics

In 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 5th was recorded at 93.8%. Last year, girls outshine boys with a pass percentage of 94%. Candidates can check the RBSE 5th result statistics for the academic year 2022 in the table below:

Overview Specifications Girls Pass Percentage 94% Boys Pass Percentage 93.6% Overall Pass Percentage 93.8%

Also Read: RBSE 5th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: राजस्थान बोर्ड 5th Class Result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in with Roll Number, Name-wise and Marks

