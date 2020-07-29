SHS Bihar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 896 Sr Resident/Tutor Posts @shsbrecruitment.bihar.gov.in

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2020: State Health Society (SHS) ,Bihar has published the recruitment notification for the post of Senior Resident/ Tutor Vacancies. A total of 896 vacancies are available for hospitals and universities of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply online through official website of SHS Bihar from 20 July to 31 July 2020.

Counselling will be conducted for the candidates from 03 August to 13 August 2020. In order to appear for SHS Bihar Sr Resident/Tutor Counselling round, candidates are required to regiter themselves online on shsbrecruitment.bihar.gov.in

More Details such as eligibility, vacancy, pay scale etc. on Bihar Health Department Senior Resident/Tutor Recruitment are given below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 July 2020

Last Date of Application - 31 July 2020

SHS Bihar Vacancy Details

Total Posts -896

Anatomy -57

Physiology – 56

Biochemistry – 63

Pharmacology – 53

Pathology – 62

PSM – 51

FMT – 69

Skin and Venereal disease – 56

PMR – 65

Eye disease – 139

Radiology – 84

Anaesthesia – 144

Psychiatric - 66

TB and Chest - 75

Eligibility Criteria for SHS Bihar Sr Resident/ Tutor Jobs

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Post Graduation in relevant discipline.

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for SHS Bihar Sr Resident/ Tutor Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply for the post online through www.shsbrecruitment.bihar.gov.in from 20 July to 31 July 2020.