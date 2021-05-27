SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for CTO, CTA and DevOps Lead Posts
SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at sidbi.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Technical Advisor (CTA) and DevOps Leads. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed on or before 31 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021
SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - 1 Post
- Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- 1 Post
- DevOps Leads- 1 Post
SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA from a recognized University
- Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- Graduation in Engineering in Civil / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or Ist Class from a recognized University.
- DevOps Leads- Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA/ M. Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University.
SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 35 years
SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - Around Rs. 45.00 - Rs. 50.00 lakh
- Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- Around Rs. 45.00 - Rs. 50.00 lakh
- DevOps Leads- Around Rs. 30.00 - Rs. 35.00 lakh
SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection would be by way of shortlisting and a Personal Interview to be held at Mumbai on a suitable date (to be informed in due course) before the Selection Committee.
Download SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Chief General Manager, Human Resources Vertical (HRV), Small Industries Development Bank of India, MSME Development Centre, Plot No. C-11, 'G' Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400051 OR can directly share their signed and scanned application on email id recruitment@sidbi.com OR can upload their applications online through the link provided at the website on or before May 31, 2021 (Monday). The envelope containing the application should bear the superscription “Application for the post of -------(As may be applicable).