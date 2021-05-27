SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for CTO, CTA and DevOps Lead Posts

SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Technical Advisor (CTA) and DevOps Leads. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed on or before 31 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021

SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - 1 Post

Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- 1 Post

DevOps Leads- 1 Post

SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA from a recognized University

Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- Graduation in Engineering in Civil / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or Ist Class from a recognized University.

DevOps Leads- Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA/ M. Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University.

SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 35 years

SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Salary

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - Around Rs. 45.00 - Rs. 50.00 lakh

Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)- Around Rs. 45.00 - Rs. 50.00 lakh

DevOps Leads- Around Rs. 30.00 - Rs. 35.00 lakh

SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection would be by way of shortlisting and a Personal Interview to be held at Mumbai on a suitable date (to be informed in due course) before the Selection Committee.

Download SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Chief General Manager, Human Resources Vertical (HRV), Small Industries Development Bank of India, MSME Development Centre, Plot No. C-11, 'G' Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400051 OR can directly share their signed and scanned application on email id recruitment@sidbi.com OR can upload their applications online through the link provided at the website on or before May 31, 2021 (Monday). The envelope containing the application should bear the superscription “Application for the post of -------(As may be applicable).