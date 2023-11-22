SIDBI Grade A Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Nationality

SIDBI Grade A Eligibility 2023: The Small Industries Development Bank of India has notified the SIDBI Grade A Eligibility 2023 in its official notification. To be eligible for the SIDBI Grade A post, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with a maximum age limit of 30 years. Check the detailed information on SIDBI Grade A age limit, educational qualification, nationality, etc.

SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the SIDBI Grade A age limit and other eligibility requirements through official notification. Candidates must carefully analyse the SIDBI Assistant Manager eligibility criteria before applying.

The candidate should ensure that they enter only correct and valid details regarding their age, qualification, etc, in the online form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any recruitment stage. All the graduate aspirants whose age does not exceed 30 years are eligible to apply online for the SIDBI Grade A recruitment process.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, qualification, etc.

SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

All interested aspirants should check the SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023 before submitting the online form. Here are the key highlights of the SIDBI Grade A Eligibility shared below for the ease of the candidates.

SIDBI Grade A Eligibility 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Small Industries Development Bank of India Post Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) Vacancy 50 SIDBI Grade A Age Limit 30 years SIDBI Grade A Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree Experience Experience required

SIDBI Grade A Age Limit 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the SIDBI Grade A Age Limit 2023 before applying for the post. The age limit will be calculated as of November 8, 2023. Candidates born not earlier than November 09, 1993, are only eligible to apply for an Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) in SIDBI. The maximum SIDBI Grade A Age Limit 2023 will be 30 years.

SIDBI Grade A Age Limit Relaxation 2023

Along with the SIDBI Grade A Age Limit, aspirants must check with age relaxation for reserved categories. There shall be relaxations in the upper age limit for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/Other Backward Community(OBC)/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) /Ex-servicemen as per SIDBI Grade A Eligibility guidelines.

Category Age relaxation Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (Non - creamy layer) 3 years PwBD [Unreserved / EWS] 10 years PwBD [OBC candidates] 13 years PwBD [SC / ST candidates] 15 years Ex-servicemen candidates 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

SIDBI Grade A Educational Qualification 2023

Before applying for this recruitment process, candidates should check all the SIDBI Grade A eligibility criteria, including the educational qualification requirements. They must have certain qualifications when filling out the online form for the Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) post. Check the detailed SIDBI Grade A educational qualification given below.

Bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognised University / Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (SC / ST / PwBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate from Universities / Institutions recognised by GoI / UGC.

OR

CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Law / Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ ST / PwBD applicants -55%) in aggregate from Universities / Institutions recognised by GoI / UGC / AICTE.

SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023-Nationality

Besides the SIDBI Grade A age limit criteria, candidates should ensure they fulfil all the nationality requirements before applying for the post. A candidate must be either

(i) a citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan refugee (who came over to India before 1 st January 1962) to permanently settle in India; or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Work Experience

Candidates need to possess specific experience in the required field to be eligible for the SIDBI Grade A recruitment process. Apart from fulfilling SIDBI Grade A eligibility requirements, candidates should check the experience details to avoid rejection of their candidature. Check the detailed SIDBI Grade A experience given below.

Two years in Scheduled Commercial Banks / All India Financial Institutions in areas of MSME lending (except personal loans, educational loans, Vehicle Loan, Housing Loan, etc.)

OR

Three years in systemically important NBFCs in MSME lending / Non-Individual lending / Corporate Lending.

SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria 2023 - Scribe Details

The visually impaired aspirants and aspirants whose writing speed is adversely affected permanently for any reason can use their own scribe at their expense during the

online exam. In all such circumstances where a scribe is used, the following rules will be applied:

The candidate will have to arrange their own scribe at their own expense.

The scribe arranged by the aspirant should not be an aspirant for the same exam.

An aspirant acting as a scribe for one candidate cannot be a scribe for another aspirant.

The scribe may be from any academic stream.

Both the aspirants and scribe will have to submit a suitable undertaking confirming that the scribe fulfils all the prescribed eligibility criteria for a scribe prescribed above.

Those aspirants who use a scribe shall be eligible for compensatory time of 20 minutes for every hour of the examination or as otherwise advised.

Scribes should not answer on their own.

Important Points to Note for SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must consider specific points regarding the SIDBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria before applying for the post. Some of the essential points are given below.

Reservations/Relaxations/Concessions would be provided to SC / ST / OBC / EWS / PwBD candidates according to the extant guidelines issued by the Government of India. Candidates seeking age relaxation must submit the required certificate (s) in original / along with photocopies at the Interview and any subsequent stage of the recruitment process as required by SIDBI. Caste / Category Certificate provided by the competent authority in the prescribed format in case of SC/ST/OB /PWBD category candidates.



