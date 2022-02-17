JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 for Specialist Senior Grade Post @spscskm.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Sikkim PSC has invited online application for the Specialist Post on its official website. Check Sikkim PSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Feb 17, 2022 12:46 IST
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has invited applications for the Specialist Senior Grade Post under Sikkim State Specialists Wing of Sikkim State Health Service, Government of Sikkim. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2022 through the prescribed application format on or before 11 March 2022. 

Candidates with qualification including Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) with additional  eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job :
No. 03/SPSC/Exam/2022
Date: 16 Feb 2022

Important Dates for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 March 2022
Date on Which Rejection List would be Uploaded: 17 March 2022
Date for submission of grievances against rejection: From 21 to 25 March 2022

Vacancy Details for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Specialists (Senior Grade)-25
Anaesthesia-03
General Medicine-02
General Surgery-03
Ophthalmology-01
Gynaecology and Obstertics-03
Chest and Respiratory Medicine-01
Radiology-04
Microbiology-04
ENT-04

Eligibility Criteria for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:

  1. A Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Degree from any MCI recognized, And
    Completed rotatory internship of 01 year from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). and
  2. Registered with the Medical Council of India or Medical Council of State, and
  3. Post Graduate Degree in Clinical, Para Clinical and Pre Clinical subjects in any one of the 09 specific specialist mentioned in the notification.
  4. Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Quantification of the posts. 


Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission -http://www.spscskm.gov.in on or before 11 March 2022. 

Take Free Online IBPS RRB Treasury Manager 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationSikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 for Specialist Senior Grade Post @spscskm.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date17 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission11 Mar, 2022
CityGangtok
StateSikkim
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Medical
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.