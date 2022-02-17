Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 for Specialist Senior Grade Post @spscskm.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Sikkim PSC has invited online application for the Specialist Post on its official website. Check Sikkim PSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has invited applications for the Specialist Senior Grade Post under Sikkim State Specialists Wing of Sikkim State Health Service, Government of Sikkim. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Recruitment Notification 2022 through the prescribed application format on or before 11 March 2022.

Candidates with qualification including Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

No. 03/SPSC/Exam/2022

Date: 16 Feb 2022

Important Dates for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 March 2022

Date on Which Rejection List would be Uploaded: 17 March 2022

Date for submission of grievances against rejection: From 21 to 25 March 2022

Vacancy Details for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Specialists (Senior Grade)-25

Anaesthesia-03

General Medicine-02

General Surgery-03

Ophthalmology-01

Gynaecology and Obstertics-03

Chest and Respiratory Medicine-01

Radiology-04

Microbiology-04

ENT-04

Eligibility Criteria for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Degree from any MCI recognized, And

Completed rotatory internship of 01 year from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). and Registered with the Medical Council of India or Medical Council of State, and Post Graduate Degree in Clinical, Para Clinical and Pre Clinical subjects in any one of the 09 specific specialist mentioned in the notification. Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Quantification of the posts.

How to Apply for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission -http://www.spscskm.gov.in on or before 11 March 2022.