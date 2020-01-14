SNAP 2019 Topper Interview: Ishan Gautam (99.69 percentiler) highlights 'right mentors' is the key to ace MBA entrance exams

SNAP 2019 Toppers Interview: After the announcement of the SNAP 2019 result, the next big thing was to unravel the journey of the aspirants who have topped the SNAP 2019 exam. Jagranjosh.com brings to you, success stories of the toppers and their journey to ace the SNAP exam this year. Let us hear Ishan Gautam's story and his struggles to score 99.69 percentile in the exam. His story serves as an inspiration to million other aspirants vying to seek admission in SIU affiliated institutes.

Read his enlightening interview that will help you ace upcoming SNAP exam:

Extracts from the Interview

Question 1: Congratulations on cracking SNAP 2019! What are your overall and sectional scores in SNAP 2019?

Answer 1- Thank you! My overall score in SNAP exam was 94.250 in 27.375 in English, 37.125 in Logical reasoning and 29.750 in Quant.

Question 2: When did you start your SNAP 2019 Preparation? What is the ideal time required to complete the SNAP syllabus before the exam?

Answer 2- I started preparing for my MBA entrance examinations one year back but I believe 4-5 months are sufficient to prepare the entire syllabus.

Question 3: What was your overall preparation strategy for SNAP 2019?

Answer 3- My approach to prepare for CAT and SNAP exam was to ensure that I study daily and give regular mocks. Regularity in studies is what is required in such exams.

Question 4: Was there any particular section/area that you were weak at? How did you overcome this challenge? What strategies did you adopt to master that section?

Answer 4- I was weak at the LRDI part initially but through consistent practice I was able to overcome it. In this particular section it is essential that you practice at least 1-2 sets daily to maintain that algorithm. In the end, surprisingly I scored highest in this section vis-à-vis the other two.

Question 5: Tell us something about yourself, your family and your interests beyond academics?

Answer 5- I hail from Jammu and currently I am pursuing B.Tech from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. My Father is an engineer and project manager and my mother is a home-maker. My sister is currently pursuing BBA.

Question 6: Were you a part of any coaching institute? Do you think coaching is necessary to ace SNAP?

Answer 6- Yes I took coaching from Educorp Chandigarh. My mentors Amit Sir and Sumit Sir guided me throughout the various stages of preparation. Although it is possible to prepare for the exam through self study. If you have the right mentors the preparation will be structured and smooth which gives a certain advantage.

Question 7: Any particular book or study material that helped you gain an edge over other candidates?

Answer 7- I prepared entirely from my coaching material, although did use Arun Sharma to prepare for quant section.

Question 8: How can an aspirant avoid negative marking?

Answer 8- To avoid negative marking accuracy is the key.

Question 9: What role did Mocks play in your success? How many mocks did you attempt before the exam?

Answer 9- Well frankly speaking, I didn't take any mocks for SNAP exam. I had just looked at its pattern and since I had prepared for CAT, I didn't study anything extra for SNAP.

Question 10: Please share your exam-day strategy for the SNAP 2019. What was your last-minute preparation? How did you plan your SNAP test taking?

Answer 10- On the day of exam I just made sure I was relaxed, and the mindset is the most important thing in the management exams. As per the plan, it was simple, Go through all the questions and answer if you can or else leave it.

Question 11: Do you think academic background plays an important role in SNAP Prep and Why?

Answer 11- It helps a bit you are familiar with maths. Other than that it is a similar path for various Academic Backgrounds.

Question 12: Which institutes have you applied to admission and why did you opt for them particularly?

Answer 12- I applied to SIBM Pune and SCMHRD Pune As they are known for good placements.

Question 13: How are you preparing for GD – PI and WAT rounds of the selection process?

Answer 13- I will prepare for the GD- PI rounds From Educorp under the guidance of Amit Sir.

Question 14: What is your message for SNAP aspirants? One crucial piece of advice that you would like them to follow and wish you had known.

Answer 14- For the future aspirants I would like to tell that enjoy your preparation stage without worrying about the result. Practice daily and take mocks regularly and use them for just refining your strategy. Also on the day of the exam derive the confidence from your preparation and practice i you are sure to ace it.

Question 15: What is your dream career choice after completing your MBA?

Answer 15- After MBA, I would like to work in the Finance Sector and assume positions of responsibility.