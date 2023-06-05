SOL DU Recruitment 2023 for 79 Assistant Professor Posts @web.sol.du.ac.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SOL DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU) has published notification for 79 Assistant Professor posts in the Employment News (03-09 June) 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode at https://colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of applications for these posts is 15 June, 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.



Under the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU) ) recruitment drive, a total of 79 Assistant Professor posts are vacant in the Academic Pay Level 10 with rationalized entry pay ofv Rs. 57,700/- as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances in various Departments of the College.





SOL DU Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: The last date for receipt of applications for these posts is 15 June,

2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News



SOL DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor-79

SOL DU Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale if applicable) in a concerned

/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University (or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



SOL DU Recruitment 2023: Pay Level

Academic Pay Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57,700/- as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances in various Departments of the College.



SOL DU Recruitment 2023:

You can apply online for these posts with the official website https://colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of applications for these posts is 15 June,

2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

