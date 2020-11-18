South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification Out, Online Interview for CMPs on 25 Nov

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: South Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) in KGP Division. Interested candidates can appear for an online video interview on 25 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Online Video Interview Date: 25 November 2020

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

CMP(Specialist) - 9 Posts

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist - MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in requisite field.

GDMO - MBBS.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary

Specialist (1 st year) - Rs. 95,000/- Per Month

year) - Rs. 95,000/- Per Month Specialist (2nd year onwards)- Rs. 1,05,000/- Per Month

Download South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online Interview.

How to apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for an online video interview on 25 November 2020 at 10.00 AM onwards.

