South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification Out, Online Interview for CMPs on 25 Nov

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: South Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) in KGP Division. Interested candidates can appear for online video interview on 25 November 2020.

Nov 18, 2020 19:01 IST
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: South Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) in KGP Division. Interested candidates can appear for an online video interview on 25 November 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Online Video Interview Date: 25 November 2020

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • CMP(Specialist) - 9 Posts

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist - MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in requisite field.
  • GDMO - MBBS.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Specialist (1st year) - Rs. 95,000/- Per Month
  • Specialist (2nd year onwards)- Rs. 1,05,000/- Per Month

Download South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

 

 

Official Website

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online Interview.

How to apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can appear for an online video interview on 25 November 2020 at 10.00 AM onwards.

