South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 89 Nursing Superintendent and Other Paramedical Post, Download Notice @ser.indianrailways.gov.in
South Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Laboratory Superintendent, Medical Technicians, Hospital Attendant, Laboratory Attendant at Garden Reach, Kolkata on its website - ser.indianrailways.gov.in.
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: South Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Laboratory Superintendent, Medical Technicians, Hospital Attendant, Laboratory Attendant at Garden Reach, Kolkata on its website - ser.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can appear for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 04 May 2021.
Date and time of Online Interview will be uploaded on official website under Department ®Medical.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 04 May 2021
South Eastern Railway Vacancy Details
- Nursing Superintendent - 35 Posts
- Hospital Attendant - 40 Posts
- Laboratory Attendant - 06 Posts
- Laboratory Superintendent - 04 Posts
- Medical Technicians - 04 Posts
Salary:
- Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44,900/- plus admissible allowances
- Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- plus admissible allowances
- Laboratory Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- plus admissible allowances
- Laboratory Superintendent - Rs. 29,200/- plus admissible allowances
- Medical Technicians - Rs. 29,200/- plus admissible allowances
South Eastern Railway Paramedical Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 year course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of recognized by the Indian Nursing council or B.Sc.(Nursing)
- Hospital Attendant - 10th Pass or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution
- Laboratory Attendant - 10th Pass or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution At least six months experience in Laboratory work is preferable
- Laboratory Superintendent - Graduation with DMLT
- Medical Technicians - 10+2 in science stream plus Diploma in Critical Care from Indian College of Critical Care Medicine or other recognized Institutions
South Eastern Railway Paramedical Age Limit:
20 to 54 years
South Eastern Railway Paramedical Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online Interview.
How to apply for South Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates are can fill the details in the application format provided and send to the email ID (med.recruit@ser.railnet.gov.in ) on or before 04 April 2021.
South Eastern Railway Paramedical Notification Download