South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 89 Nursing Superintendent and Other Paramedical Post, Download Notice @ser.indianrailways.gov.in

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: South Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Laboratory Superintendent, Medical Technicians, Hospital Attendant, Laboratory Attendant at Garden Reach, Kolkata on its website - ser.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can appear for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 04 May 2021.

Date and time of Online Interview will be uploaded on official website under Department ®Medical.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 04 May 2021

South Eastern Railway Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent - 35 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 40 Posts

Laboratory Attendant - 06 Posts

Laboratory Superintendent - 04 Posts

Medical Technicians - 04 Posts

Salary:

Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44,900/- plus admissible allowances

Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- plus admissible allowances

Laboratory Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- plus admissible allowances

Laboratory Superintendent - Rs. 29,200/- plus admissible allowances

Medical Technicians - Rs. 29,200/- plus admissible allowances

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 year course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of recognized by the Indian Nursing council or B.Sc.(Nursing)

Hospital Attendant - 10th Pass or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution

Laboratory Attendant - 10th Pass or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution At least six months experience in Laboratory work is preferable

Laboratory Superintendent - Graduation with DMLT

Medical Technicians - 10+2 in science stream plus Diploma in Critical Care from Indian College of Critical Care Medicine or other recognized Institutions

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Age Limit:

20 to 54 years

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online Interview.

How to apply for South Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates are can fill the details in the application format provided and send to the email ID (med.recruit@ser.railnet.gov.in ) on or before 04 April 2021.

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Notification Download