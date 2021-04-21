Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 191 Paramedical Posts, Download SR Notification @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Southern Railway (SR) has released a notification for recruitment of Para Medical Staff for its Railway Hospital, GOC on contractual basis for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai.(Designated Hospital for managing COVID-19) on contract basis for a period up to 30 September 2021.. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 April 2021 on sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

A total of 191 vacancies are available for the post of Superintendents, Physiotherapist, ECG Technician, Haemodialysis Technician, Hospital Assistant/ House Keeping Assistants, Lab Assistant & Radiographer.

The candidates can check the Railway Recruitment Registration Link and Other details in this article.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 30 April 2021

Southern Railway Vacancy Details

Paramedical - 191 Posts

Nursing Superintendents - 83 Physiotherapist - 01 ECG Technician - 04 Haemodialysis Technician - 03 Hospital Assistant - 48 House Keeping Assistants - 40 Lab Assistant - 09 Radiographer - 03

Eligibility Criteria for Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendents - Certified as a registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing). Physiotherapist - Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University and Two years practical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government/ Private Hospital with atleast one hundred beds. ECG Technician - 10+2/ Graduation in Science having certificate / Diploma / Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology / Cardiology / Cardiology Technician / Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution.Nursing Staff - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing). Hospital Attendant - 10th class passed and experience in ICU/Dialysis Unit is preferred Haemodialysis Technician - B.Sc plus (a) Diploma in Haemodialysis (OR) (b) Two years satisfactory in-house Training/Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution (Document proof to be uploaded) Lab Assistant Grade 2 - 12th passed with DMLT Lab Assistant Gr.II - 12th in Science plus (a) Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) (OR) (b) Certificate course in Medical Lab.Technology at par with) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a university or Technical Board of State Government/Central Government authority; (ii) The duration of the course is at least 01 year; (iii) During the course the candidate should have done the training on full time basis; and (iv) At the end of the course, there should be system of examination which has been successfully passes by the candidate Radiographer - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology from recognized Institution (2 years course).

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendents: 20 to 40 years Haemodialysis Technician: 20 to 33 years Hospital Assistant/ House Keeping Assistants: 18 to 30 years Radiographer: 19 to 33 years All Other Posts: 18 to 33 years

Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Salary:

Nursing Staff - Rs. 44, 900/- in Level 7 (Plus DA & Other Allowances Admissible) Hospital Attendant and House Keeping Assistants - Rs. 18,000/- in Level-1(plus DA & other allowances admissible) Physiotherapist - Rs. 35,400/- in Level-6 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) ECG Technician - Rs. 25,500/- in Level-4 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) Haemodialysis Technician -Rs. 35,400/- in Level-6 (plus DA & other allowances admissible))

Selection Process for Southern Railway Para Medical Posts

Teleconference Interview will be conducted for selection of candidates for Paramedical Staff.

How to Apply for Southern Railway Para Medical Staff Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the link below: