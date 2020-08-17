Spanish Mountain Peak named after Uttarakhand’s IAS Ashish Chauhan as a Reward for Excellent Service

A major achievement has been registered in the name of Uttarakhand IAS officer Dr.Ashish Chauhan, ex-Collector of Uttarkashi. Antonio, a Spanish citizen, and mountaineer who returned from India to Spain has named an unnamed Spanish peak in the name of Dr. Ashish.

As a Spanish citizen and mountaineer Antonio visited Uttarakhand in 2018 and was looking out for help to ace the Uttarkashi mountains. He approached the then Uttarkashi DM Dr. Ashish Chauhan. The DM not only helped him but also guided him about the mountain's physical situation. The DM also shared his mobile number and insisted him to reach out in any crisis. As a result, mountaineer Antonio continued to receive help during his time in the district.

Dedicated a Mountain Peak to Dr. Ashish Chauhan

When Antonio returned to his homeland, he was very convinced of the officer's work. In a conversation, Antonio says that he thought of acknowledging the exceptional service given to him by Dr. Ashish Chauhan and came up with the idea to reward him for his help. At this, he set out to ascend an unnamed peak in Spain. After successfully climbing to the top, he decided that it should be named after IAS Dr. Ashish Chauhan.

Peak named "Magistrate Point" & the way to peak named as “Via Ashish”

Antonio shared this information on his social media page and also informed Ashish Chauhan. Spanish citizen Antonio has shared photos and information on the ascension of Spain's anonymous peak on the social site. Information about this was also given to the media. Also, Dr. Ashish Chauhan was informed that a Virgin Shikhar of Spain has been named Magistrate Point (top) and that trek has been named 'Via Ashish'. In future Spain's record of mountaineering, it will be named Magistrate Point and Via Ashish.

Meanwhile, Chauhan said that this was “a great honor and I am touched by Antonio’s gesture.” “Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God) is at the root of our Indian culture and being a government official, it is my duty to provide help to any needy person,” he added.

This achievement recorded in the name of IAS Dr. Ashish Chauhan has made the state and the country proud.

