SPPU Result 2023: Download Savitribai Phule Pune University UG, PG on unipune.ac.in

SPPU Result 2023: The examination authority has released SPPU Results for various programs. SPPU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check SPPU results at onlineresults.unipune.ac.in. To check SPPU Results of semester exams candidates have to provide their seat number and mother's name. SPPU Results and scorecards containing the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exams.
The SPPU Result is available to download from the result login portal available at the official website - unipune.ac.in. The examination authority declares the UG, PG programs results at onlineresults.unipune.ac.in.
Savitribai Phule Pune University, situated in Pune popularly known as SPPU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. SPPU Pune offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others. Courses offered at SPPU are both full-time and evening.
SPPU Result 2023: Direct Link
As per the latest update the SPPU Result 2023 has been declared for the programs such as Bachelor Of Commerce, B.Sc, Bachelor Of Science, Bachelor Of Architecture, Bachelor Of Arts, Bachelor Of Science, B.A.Ll.B., Bachelor Of Commerce, Bachelor Of Education, M.A.(Journalism And Mass Communication) and many others.
Check here the direct link for, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.
|
To Check SPPU Result 2023
How to Check SPPU Result 2023?
Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. The Controller of Examination announces the SPPU result within 60 days of the exam. However, in some circumstances, the result might get delayed. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SPPU results.
SPPU Result 2023: How to Check and Download SPPU Result Online -
Below we have listed the steps to check results
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.unipune.ac.in
- Step 2: Check for the student corner then on the result available on the top of the page
- Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year
- Step 4: Enter the seat number and mother name of the student
- Step 5: Check the results and download it
SPPU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check
Check below the course-wise SPPU Result direct link (Latest).
|
Exam Name
|
Result Date
|
Result Link
|
Bachelor Of Commerce (Choice Based Credit System) - April 2023
|
26-Jul-2023
|
B.Sc.(Comp.Sci.) (2013) Exam.- April 2023
|
26-Jul-2023
|
Bachelor Of Science (Biotechnology) (Rev.2019) - April 2023
|
26-Jul-2023
|
Bachelor Of Architecture(2019 Pattern)(Fourth Year)
|
25-Jul-2023
|
Bachelor Of Architecture(2019 Pattern)(Third Year)
|
25-Jul-2023
|
Bachelor Of Architecture(2019 Pattern)(Second Year)
|
25-Jul-2023
|
First Year Of Bachelor Of Arts (2019) - April 2023
|
25-Jul-2023
|
Bachelor Of Science (Hospitality Studies) (Rev.17) Exam.- April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
B.Sc.(Animation) (2016) Exam.- April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
Fifth (Final) Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
Fourth Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
Third Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
Bachelor Of Science (Rev.2019) - April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
First Year Of Bachelor Of Commerce (Choice Based Credit System) - April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
Bachelor Of Education (General) (Rev.2015) - April 2023
|
22-Jul-2023
|
B.E.(2019 Credit Pat.) Apr 2023
|
20-Jul-2023
|
Master Of Laws (Rev.2014) - April 2023
|
20-Jul-2023
|
Third (Final) Year Of Three Year Law Course(Sem.Patt.)(Rev.17) - April 2023
|
20-Jul-2023
|
M.A.(Journalism And Mass Communication) - April 2023
|
19-Jul-2023
SPPU Result 2023: How to Apply for SPPU Result Revaluation
Candidates who have any doubts related to the result can apply for the revaluation process. The request for SPPU Result Revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below to know the process on ‘How to Apply for SPPU Result Revaluation’.
Step 1: Obtained the SPPU result revaluation form through the official website
Step 2: Result in revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the office of the Controller of Examination
Step 3: Fill the form correctly as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation
Step 4:The subject for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be considered later
Step 5: Pay the requisite result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the filled form to the respective examination office
How to Download SPPU Question Papers?
Candidates can download SPPU Question papers for all the diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs and accordingly prepare for the exam. Steps to download the SPPU Question papers are provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SPPU
Step 2: Go to the Student Corner
Step 3: Select Previous Question Papers as per the programs
Step 4: Download the SPPU Question papers for your reference
SPPU UG PG Result 2023: Overview
Candidates can check below the SPPU Pune overview and highlights.
|
SPPU Pune Highlights
|
About SPPU
|
Details
|
University Name
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
|
Popularly Known As
|
SPPU
|
Established
|
1949
|
Courses
|
270 courses, 46 Departments
|
SPPU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Faculty count (university)
|
293
|
Number of Affiliated Colleges
|
705
|
Campus size
|
411 acres