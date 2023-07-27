SPPU Result 2023: Download Savitribai Phule Pune University UG, PG on unipune.ac.in

SPPU Result 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the result for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Year for Bachelor Of Commerce, B.Sc, Bachelor Of Science, Bachelor Of Architecture, Bachelor Of Arts, Bachelor Of Science, B.A.Ll.B., Bachelor Of Commerce, Bachelor Of Education, M.A.(Journalism And Mass Communication) and many others

Pune University Result 2023
Pune University Result 2023

SPPU Result 2023: The examination authority has released SPPU Results for various programs. SPPU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check SPPU results at onlineresults.unipune.ac.in. To check SPPU Results of semester exams candidates have to provide their seat number and mother's name. SPPU Results and scorecards containing the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exams.  

The SPPU Result is available to download from the result login portal available at the official website - unipune.ac.in. The examination authority declares the UG, PG programs results at onlineresults.unipune.ac.in. 

Savitribai Phule Pune University, situated in Pune popularly known as SPPU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. SPPU Pune offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others. Courses offered at SPPU are both full-time and evening. 

Career Counseling

SPPU Result 2023: Direct Link

As per the latest update the SPPU Result 2023 has been declared for the programs such as Bachelor Of Commerce, B.Sc, Bachelor Of Science, Bachelor Of Architecture, Bachelor Of Arts, Bachelor Of Science, B.A.Ll.B., Bachelor Of Commerce, Bachelor Of Education, M.A.(Journalism And Mass Communication) and many others.

Check here the direct link for, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

To Check SPPU Result 2023

Direct Link

How to Check SPPU Result 2023?

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. The Controller of Examination announces the SPPU result within 60 days of the exam. However, in some circumstances, the result might get delayed.  Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SPPU results. 

SPPU Result 2023: How to Check and Download SPPU Result Online - 

Below we have listed the steps to check results

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.unipune.ac.in
  • Step 2: Check for the student corner then on the result available on the top of the page
  • Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year 
  • Step 4: Enter the seat number and mother name of the student
  • Step 5: Check the results and download it 

SPPU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise SPPU Result direct link (Latest). 

Exam Name

Result Date

Result Link

Bachelor Of Commerce (Choice Based Credit System) - April 2023

26-Jul-2023

Click Here

B.Sc.(Comp.Sci.) (2013) Exam.- April 2023

26-Jul-2023

Click Here

Bachelor Of Science (Biotechnology) (Rev.2019) - April 2023

26-Jul-2023

Click Here

Bachelor Of Architecture(2019 Pattern)(Fourth Year)

25-Jul-2023

Click Here

Bachelor Of Architecture(2019 Pattern)(Third Year)

25-Jul-2023

Click Here

Bachelor Of Architecture(2019 Pattern)(Second Year)

25-Jul-2023

Click Here

First Year Of Bachelor Of Arts (2019) - April 2023

25-Jul-2023

Click Here

Bachelor Of Science (Hospitality Studies) (Rev.17) Exam.- April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

B.Sc.(Animation) (2016) Exam.- April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

Fifth (Final) Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

Fourth Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

Third Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

Bachelor Of Science (Rev.2019) - April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

First Year Of Bachelor Of Commerce (Choice Based Credit System) - April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

Bachelor Of Education (General) (Rev.2015) - April 2023

22-Jul-2023

Click Here

B.E.(2019 Credit Pat.) Apr 2023

20-Jul-2023

Click Here

Master Of Laws (Rev.2014) - April 2023

20-Jul-2023

Click Here

Third (Final) Year Of Three Year Law Course(Sem.Patt.)(Rev.17) - April 2023

20-Jul-2023

Click Here

M.A.(Journalism And Mass Communication) - April 2023

19-Jul-2023

Click Here

SPPU Result 2023: How to Apply for SPPU Result Revaluation

Candidates who have any doubts related to the result can apply for the revaluation process. The request for SPPU Result Revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below to know the process on  ‘How to Apply for SPPU Result Revaluation’. 

Step 1: Obtained the SPPU result revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result in revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the office of the Controller of Examination

Step 3: Fill the form correctly as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation 

Step 4:The subject for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be considered later 

Step 5: Pay the requisite result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the filled form to the respective examination office 

How to Download SPPU Question Papers?

Candidates can download SPPU Question papers for all the diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs and accordingly prepare for the exam. Steps to download the SPPU Question papers are provided below. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SPPU 

Step 2: Go to the Student Corner  

Step 3: Select Previous Question Papers as per the programs 

Step 4: Download the SPPU Question papers for your reference 

SPPU UG PG Result 2023: Overview

Candidates can check below the SPPU Pune overview and highlights. 

SPPU Pune Highlights

About SPPU

Details

University Name

Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

Popularly Known As

SPPU

Established

1949

Courses

270 courses, 46 Departments

SPPU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Faculty count (university)

293

Number of Affiliated Colleges

705

Campus size

411 acres

FAQ

Is SPPU Pune recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Savitribai Phule Pune University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

How do I check my SPPU result 2023 for the semester exam?

The SPPU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check SPPU results on this page.

Is SPPU Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, SPPU has released the results of various courses and programs. The SPPU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next