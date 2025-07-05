SPPU Result 2025: Savitribai Phule Pune University has recently declared the results for various programs like BSc, MSc, MA, LLB, LLM, BA LLB, BBA, MBA, BCA, MPharma, and other exams. Pune University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- unipune.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their unipune results using the direct link provided below. To access the Pune University result 2025, the students need to enter their seat number and mother's name. Pune University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their unipune results on the official website of the University- unipune.ac.in. Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check unipune.ac.in Results 2025 Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like BBA, MBA, BCA, MPharma, MSc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Savitribai Phule SPPU results. Step 1: Visit the official website- www.unipune.ac.in Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there Step 3: Click on "Online Result" Step 4: Select your course and Click on "Go for Result" option given on the right side. Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother's name and click on “Check Result” Step 6: Check the result and download it. Direct Links to Download Pune University Results 2025 PDF Check the direct link here for Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.