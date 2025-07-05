Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SPPU Result 2025 OUT at unipune.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Pune University UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Unipune Result 2025 OUT: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the unipune result PDF.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 5, 2025, 15:34 IST
Check out the direct link to download Pune University Result 2025 PDF here.
Check out the direct link to download Pune University Result 2025 PDF here.

SPPU Result 2025: Savitribai Phule Pune University has recently declared the results for various programs like BSc, MSc, MA, LLB, LLM, BA LLB, BBA, MBA, BCA, MPharma, and other exams. Pune University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- unipune.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their unipune results using the direct link provided below. To access the Pune University result 2025, the students need to enter their seat number and mother's name.

Pune University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their unipune results on the official website of the University- unipune.ac.in.

Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check unipune.ac.in Results 2025

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like BBA, MBA, BCA, MPharma, MSc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Savitribai Phule SPPU results.

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there 

Step 3: Click on "Online Result"

Step 4: Select your course and Click on "Go for Result" option given on the right side.

Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother's name and click on “Check Result”

Step 6: Check the result and download it.

Direct Links to Download Pune University Results 2025 PDF

Check the direct link here for Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

Course Result Date Result Link
Second Year Bachelor Of Science (Hospitality Studies)((Rev. 19)) April-2025 June 10, 2025 Click here
Second Year Bachelor Of Science (Animation)((Patt. 2021)) April-2025 June 10, 2025 Click here
First Year M.Sc.(IMCA)(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) April-2025 June 10, 2025 Click here
Second Year M.Sc.(IMCA)(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) April-2025 June 10, 2025 Click here
M.A. Geography - April 2025 June 10, 2025 Click here
M.Sc. Environmental Science (Pattern 2019) - April 2025 June 10, 2025 Click here
M.Sc. Biotechnology - April 2025 June 10, 2025 Click here
Master Of Laws (Rev.2014) - April 2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
First Year LLM(2014 Pattern) April-2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Second Year LLM(2014 Pattern) April-2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Second Year Of B.A.LL.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Third Year Of B.A.LL.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Fourth Year Of B.A.LL.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Fifth (Final) Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
First Year B.A.LL.B(2023 Pattern) April-2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Second Year B.A.LL.B(2023 Pattern) Apr-2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Second Year Of Three Year Law Course(Sem.Patt.)(Rev.17) - April 2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Third (Final) Year Of Three Year Law Course(Sem.Patt.)(Rev.17) - April 2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
First Year LLB(2023 Pattern) April-2025 June 02, 2025 Click here
Second Year LLB(2023 Pattern) Apr-2025 June 02, 2025 Click here

Savitribai Phule Pune University: Highlights

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, located in  Pune, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature. 

SPPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. This University offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others.

Savitribai Phule Pune University Highlights

University Name

Savitribai Phule Pune University, formerly known as the University of Pune

Established

1949

SPPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Course Offered

270

Affiliated Colleges

Around 700

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News