SPPU Result 2025: Savitribai Phule Pune University has recently declared the results for various programs like BSc, MSc, MA, LLB, LLM, BA LLB, BBA, MBA, BCA, MPharma, and other exams. Pune University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- unipune.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their unipune results using the direct link provided below. To access the Pune University result 2025, the students need to enter their seat number and mother's name.
Pune University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their unipune results on the official website of the University- unipune.ac.in.
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2025
Steps to Check unipune.ac.in Results 2025
Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like BBA, MBA, BCA, MPharma, MSc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Savitribai Phule SPPU results.
Step 1: Visit the official website- www.unipune.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there
Step 3: Click on "Online Result"
Step 4: Select your course and Click on "Go for Result" option given on the right side.
Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother's name and click on “Check Result”
Step 6: Check the result and download it.
Direct Links to Download Pune University Results 2025 PDF
Check the direct link here for Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.
|Course
|Result Date
|Result Link
|Second Year Bachelor Of Science (Hospitality Studies)((Rev. 19)) April-2025
|June 10, 2025
|Click here
|Second Year Bachelor Of Science (Animation)((Patt. 2021)) April-2025
|June 10, 2025
|Click here
|First Year M.Sc.(IMCA)(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) April-2025
|June 10, 2025
|Click here
|Second Year M.Sc.(IMCA)(2023 Pattern (NEP 2020)) April-2025
|June 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.A. Geography - April 2025
|June 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Environmental Science (Pattern 2019) - April 2025
|June 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Biotechnology - April 2025
|June 10, 2025
|Click here
|Master Of Laws (Rev.2014) - April 2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|First Year LLM(2014 Pattern) April-2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Second Year LLM(2014 Pattern) April-2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Second Year Of B.A.LL.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Third Year Of B.A.LL.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Fourth Year Of B.A.LL.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Fifth (Final) Year Of B.A.Ll.B.(Rev.2017) - April 2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|First Year B.A.LL.B(2023 Pattern) April-2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Second Year B.A.LL.B(2023 Pattern) Apr-2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Second Year Of Three Year Law Course(Sem.Patt.)(Rev.17) - April 2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Third (Final) Year Of Three Year Law Course(Sem.Patt.)(Rev.17) - April 2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|First Year LLB(2023 Pattern) April-2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
|Second Year LLB(2023 Pattern) Apr-2025
|June 02, 2025
|Click here
Savitribai Phule Pune University: Highlights
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, located in Pune, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature.
SPPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. This University offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others.
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University, formerly known as the University of Pune
|
Established
|
1949
|
SPPU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Course Offered
|
270
|
Affiliated Colleges
|
Around 700
