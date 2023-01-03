Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023 For 111 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Sri Aurobindo College has invited online application for the 111 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check Sri Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi University has published notice in the 31 December 2022-06 January 2023 for the Assistant Professor posts in various disciplines. These positions are available in various subjects/ departments including Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Economics, Environmental Science, Mathematics and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 within three weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

In a bid to apply for these positions which are available for the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages,

Library Science, Journalism & Mass Communication and Physical Education, you should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification,.





Notification Details Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No. SAC/Advt./Teaching/01/2022/

Important Date Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within three weeks bfrom the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Assistant Professor-111

Botany- 01

Chemistry-06

Commerce-32

Computer Science-02

Economics-10

Electronics-07

English-08

Environmental Science-02

Hindi-09

History-05

Mathematics-05

Physics-05

Political Science-15

Sanskrit-01

Zoology -03

Eligibility Criteria Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed).

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience/age limit/ salary and others update for the post.

How To Download: Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi University Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the posts of Assistant Professors in various departments on permanent basis' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed application form at web link https://forms.du.ac.in/mac/view.php?id=73010 within three weeks bfrom the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.