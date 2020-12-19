SSB Head Constable Admit Card 2020-21 Out, Exam on 3 January, Download Head Constable Ministerial Call Letter@ssb.rectt.gov.in

SSB Head Constable Admit Card 2020-21: Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment has released the Head Constable Ministerial Call letter at its official website. All such candidates who applied for SSB Head Constable Exam 2020 can download their call letters through the official website of SSB.i.e.applyssb.com.

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 3 January 2021. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their call letter at the below link. Candidates can download their admit card by entering Registration Number and Password on the login page.

Around 74 vacancies of SSB Head Constable Ministerial will be recruited through this drive. The selected candidates will get a salary in the pay Level-4 of Rs.25,500/- per month. The final selection list will be prepared in order of merit, category wise, after completion of Review Medical Examination.

How and Where to Download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.applyssb.com. Click on SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2020. Enter Registration Number, Password, Captcha code and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed. Candidates can download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021

If any candidate forgets his id or password, they can recover it by entering their personal details. Candidates are required to download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2020 and carry on the day of exam along with a valid id. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given on the admit card. Candidates can download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

