SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022 Released @ssbodisha.ac.in: Download Here

SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has uploaded the answer key of the B.Ed Admission Test 2022. Candidates can download SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key from the official website i.e. ssbodisha.ac.in. Objections to the said keys, if any, are invited from the candidates with supporting documentary proof so as to reach this office through the registered mail of the candidate by 05 August 2022(5.00 P.M). It is to be noted that, the candidates have to pay Rs.200/- per objection in the shape of a Bank Draft drawn in favour of the State Selection Board payable at Bhubaneswar.

SSB Odisha Answer Key Link is also provided in this article below:

How to Download SSB Odisha Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSB Odisha - ssbodisha.ac.I Click on the answer key link ‘ Answer Keys for B.Ed. Admission Test-2022’ Download SSB Odisha Answer Key PDF Check your answer

While sending the objections, the scanned copy of the Bank Draft may also be sent to the e-mail of the State Selection Board. The Bank Draft in original should be sent to the Secretary, State Selection Board, Unit-II, Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneswar-751009 along with the filled-in proforma given below. Any complaints received after the due date and time and not accompanied with the requisite amount of fee shall not be entertained. The objections may be sent to the e-mail Id of State Selection Board- ssbdeptofhe@gnrail.com or deposited in physical form in the office of the State Selection Board during office hours from 01 to 05 August 2022.