Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test Date Announced @ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test Date has been released by Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Check Skill Test Date, Admit Card Date and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 16, 2021 22:20 IST
SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test Date
SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test Date

SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released an important notice regarding the commencement of the skill test of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019. All those who have qualified for the skill test are advised to gear up themselves for the skill test. The commission has decided to conduct the skill test on 15 and 16 September 2021 on pan India basis.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 was announced on 29 June 2021 and the marks were released on 9 July 2021. Now, all qualified candidates are eligible to appear in CPT/DEST/Document Verification on the scheduled date. The admit cards for the same will be available on the official website in due course of the time. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately.

The detailed instructions for this examination will be made available soon. All candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for further updates.

What’s Next After SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test?

All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission for appearing in the Data Entry Skill Test/ Computer Proficiency Test will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets for all the three years of Graduation/Provisional Certificate/ Degree of Graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 1 Jan 2020, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

Latest Government Jobs:

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Assistant Director Sericulture Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification out @npcil.nic.in, 173 Vacancies Notified for Trade Apprentice Post

WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Team Assistant Posts, Apply Online @who.int

 

FAQ

What will be the next procedure after SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test?

All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission for appearing in the Data Entry Skill Test/ Computer Proficiency Test will be called for documentation.

When will SSC CGL 2019 Tier 4 Admit Card be Released?

The admit cards for the same will be available on the official website in due course of the time.

When was SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 Marks Released?

SSC CGL Tier 3 Marks 2021 were released on 9 July 2021.

When was SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 Announced?

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 was announced on 29 June 2021.

When will SSC CGL Skill Test 2019 be conducted?

The commission has decided to conduct the skill test on 15 and 16 September 2021 on pan India basis.
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 5 =
Post

Comments