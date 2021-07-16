SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test Date Announced @ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released an important notice regarding the commencement of the skill test of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019. All those who have qualified for the skill test are advised to gear up themselves for the skill test. The commission has decided to conduct the skill test on 15 and 16 September 2021 on pan India basis.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 was announced on 29 June 2021 and the marks were released on 9 July 2021. Now, all qualified candidates are eligible to appear in CPT/DEST/Document Verification on the scheduled date. The admit cards for the same will be available on the official website in due course of the time. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately.

The detailed instructions for this examination will be made available soon. All candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for further updates.

What’s Next After SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test?

All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission for appearing in the Data Entry Skill Test/ Computer Proficiency Test will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets for all the three years of Graduation/Provisional Certificate/ Degree of Graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 1 Jan 2020, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

