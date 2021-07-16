WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Team Assistant Posts, Apply Online @who.int

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Team Assistant Posts

WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at who.int. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Jul 16, 2021
WHO Recruitment 2021
WHO Recruitment 2021

WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: World Health Organisation (WHO) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Team Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 6 August 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 6 August 2021

WHO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Team Assistant - 2 Posts

WHO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have done secondary school education.

WHO Recruitment 2021 Experience: At least three (3) years experience in secretarial/clerical/administrative work

WHO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 608,064/-

How to apply for WHO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

