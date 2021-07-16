WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Team Assistant Posts, Apply Online @who.int

WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: World Health Organisation (WHO) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Team Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 6 August 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 6 August 2021
WHO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Team Assistant - 2 Posts
WHO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have done secondary school education.
WHO Recruitment 2021 Experience: At least three (3) years experience in secretarial/clerical/administrative work
WHO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 608,064/-
Download WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WHO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
Latest Government Jobs:
SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Notification @dea.gov.in, Salary upto Rs. 4 Lakh
OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 500 Vacancies, Opportunity in United Kingdom
India Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA/SA/MTS in Punjab Postal Circle, 57 Vacancies Notified