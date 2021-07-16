WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Team Assistant Posts, Apply Online @who.int

WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at who.int. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

WHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: World Health Organisation (WHO) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Team Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 6 August 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 6 August 2021

WHO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Team Assistant - 2 Posts

WHO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have done secondary school education.

WHO Recruitment 2021 Experience: At least three (3) years experience in secretarial/clerical/administrative work

WHO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 608,064/-

How to apply for WHO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

