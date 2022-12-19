SSC CHSL 2022-23 Registration @ssc.nic.in (12th Pass can Apply): Know How to Fill Application Form

SSC CHSL 2022-23 Registration @ssc.nic.in (12th Pass can Apply): SSC CHSL 2022 Registration will be held till 4th January 2023. Also, get the correct steps to fill out the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam registration and application.

SSC CHSL 2022-23 Registration @ssc.nic.in (12th Pass can Apply): The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL 2022 application form at ssc.nic.in. The commission has released the notification against 4500 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Data Entry Operator. As per the notification, the candidates can complete the SSC 10+2 registration from December 06 to January 04, 2022.

Get complete details related to SSC CHSL 2022 application form, eligibility criteria, application fee and documents required.

SSC CHSL 2022-23 Important Dates

Refer to the following table to know about the dates corresponding to different events for SSC CHSL 2022:

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Important Dates SSC CHSL Application form 6th Dec 2022 to 4th Jan 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 4th Jan 2023 Last date for making online fee payment 4th Jan 2023 (23:00) Last date for generation of offline Challan 5th Jan 2023 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan 6th Jan 2023 (23:00) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ 9th to 10th Jan 2023 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) February to March 2023 Date of Tier-II Examination To be notified later

How to Fill SSC CHSL 2022-23 Application Form?

The link to fill out the SSC 10+2 application form has been active on the official website. Candidates who possess the required eligibility can complete the registration process and fill out the form on the official website. Refer to the following section to know about the necessary steps.

Registration

Refer to the following steps to commence the registration process for the SSC 10+2 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the new registration button

Step 3: Next, fill out the registration form with the details that are mentioned in the section below.

Mobile number

Email id

Aadhaar Number

Class 10th roll number and year of passing the matriculation (10th)

Disability certificate number

Parent’s Name

Gender

Note down the registration number and password and then use the same to fill out the application form.

Application Form

Step 4: Choose your category and sub-caste if you are seeking age relaxation

Step 5: Next, upload a photograph and signature in the prescribed format on the dashboard

Step 6: Choose your exam centre city at least three from the available states and cities

Step 7: Next, choose the medium of typing test and language of the examination

Step 8: Enter academic qualification details, address followed by correspondence and permanent address

Step 9: Move to the payment page and pay the application fee as admissible to candidate’s category using any online payment method i.e. UPI, Debit card, Credit card, etc.

Step 9: Finally, submit the SSC CHSL application form and take a printout of the application form

Documents Required for SSC CHSL 2022-23 Application form

The following set of documents should be kept handy while filling out the SSC CHSL application form easily.

Adhaar Card

Pan Card

Caste Certificate

Academic Certificate

Disability certificate

Address proof

Scanned copy of signature a size limit of 10 to 20 KB

Scanned copy of the photograph in a size limit of 20 to 50 KB not old than three months

SSC CHSL Application Fee 2022-23

Category SSC 10+2 Application fee Unreserved and OBC (Male) INR 100 SC/ST/Widow/PWBd candidates Exempted

The candidates willing to fill the SSC 10+2 exam must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university.