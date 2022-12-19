SSC CHSL 2022-23 Registration @ssc.nic.in (12th Pass can Apply): Know How to Fill Application Form

SSC CHSL 2022-23 Registration @ssc.nic.in (12th Pass can Apply): The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL 2022 application form at ssc.nic.in. The commission has released the notification against 4500 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Data Entry Operator. As per the notification, the candidates can complete the SSC 10+2 registration from December 06 to January 04, 2022.
Check SSC CHSL 2023 Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & 4500 Vacancies Detail
Get complete details related to SSC CHSL 2022 application form, eligibility criteria, application fee and documents required.
Download SSC CHSL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus PDF
SSC CHSL 2022-23 Important Dates
Refer to the following table to know about the dates corresponding to different events for SSC CHSL 2022:
|
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CHSL Application form
|
6th Dec 2022 to 4th Jan 2023
|
Last date and time for receipt of online
applications
|
4th Jan 2023
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
4th Jan 2023 (23:00)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
5th Jan 2023 (23:00)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
6th Jan 2023 (23:00)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form
Correction’
|
9th to 10th Jan 2023
|
Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I)
|
February to March 2023
|
Date of Tier-II Examination
|
To be notified later
How to Fill SSC CHSL 2022-23 Application Form?
The link to fill out the SSC 10+2 application form has been active on the official website. Candidates who possess the required eligibility can complete the registration process and fill out the form on the official website. Refer to the following section to know about the necessary steps.
|
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Updates
|
Check Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2022 Exam
|
Check SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details
|
Check SSC CHSL 2022 Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Recruitment Details
Registration
Refer to the following steps to commence the registration process for the SSC 10+2 application form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the new registration button
Step 3: Next, fill out the registration form with the details that are mentioned in the section below.
- Mobile number
- Email id
- Aadhaar Number
- Class 10th roll number and year of passing the matriculation (10th)
- Disability certificate number
- Parent’s Name
- Gender
Note down the registration number and password and then use the same to fill out the application form.
Application Form
Step 4: Choose your category and sub-caste if you are seeking age relaxation
Step 5: Next, upload a photograph and signature in the prescribed format on the dashboard
Step 6: Choose your exam centre city at least three from the available states and cities
Step 7: Next, choose the medium of typing test and language of the examination
Step 8: Enter academic qualification details, address followed by correspondence and permanent address
Step 9: Move to the payment page and pay the application fee as admissible to candidate’s category using any online payment method i.e. UPI, Debit card, Credit card, etc.
Step 9: Finally, submit the SSC CHSL application form and take a printout of the application form
Documents Required for SSC CHSL 2022-23 Application form
The following set of documents should be kept handy while filling out the SSC CHSL application form easily.
- Adhaar Card
- Pan Card
- Caste Certificate
- Academic Certificate
- Disability certificate
- Address proof
- Scanned copy of signature a size limit of 10 to 20 KB
- Scanned copy of the photograph in a size limit of 20 to 50 KB not old than three months
SSC CHSL Application Fee 2022-23
|
Category
|
SSC 10+2 Application fee
|
Unreserved and OBC (Male)
|
INR 100
|
SC/ST/Widow/PWBd candidates
|
Exempted
The candidates willing to fill the SSC 10+2 exam must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university.