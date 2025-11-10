SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2025: Check Tier 1 & Tier 2 Paper Structure, Marks & Time Duration

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases SSC CHSL Exam Pattern along with the official notification. Knowing the paper pattern is important for effective preparation. SSC CHSL exam is conducted in two stages — Tier 1 and Tier 2. While Tier 1 is held in CBT mode, Tier 2 consists of multiple modules and a typing test. With the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam scheduled to begin on November 12, candidates should review the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Pattern carefully to avoid making unnecessary mistakes during the test. Understanding the pattern will also help in building an effective strategy and managing time efficiently. In this article, you can check the detailed SSC CHSL Exam Pattern for Tier 1 and Tier 2, along with the marking scheme and negative marking details. Attempt free SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers to prepare well.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2025 The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12 to fill 3131 vacancies. Candidates aspiring to become Lower Division Clerks (LDCs), Junior Statistical Officers (JSOs), or Data Entry Operators (DEOs) in government offices must carefully review the SSC CHSL Syllabus and exam pattern. Understanding the exam pattern will help candidates become familiar with the number of questions, the marking scheme, and the exam duration. Knowing these details will not only enhance their exam preparation but also help them plan their time and strategy effectively. Tiers Type Mode Tier – I Objective Multiple Choice Online Tier – II Objective Multiple Choice + Skill Test & Typing Test Online

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 This is the first stage that candidates need to qualify to proceed further in the recruitment process. It is held in online mode, comprising 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. For every correct answer, candidates will get 2 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The exam duration of SSC CHSL Tier 1 is 60 minutes. Subjects Number of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration General Intelligence 25 50 60 minutes (80 Minutes for PWD candidates) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 Total 100 200 SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2025 Tier 2 The commission has recently revised the exam pattern for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam. This stage includes an objective-type exam and a typing test. Those who will secure more than SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025 in Tier 1 will be eligible to appear for Tier 2. Here are the key details about Tier 2 paper pattern:

SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam consists of three sections, and each section includes two modules.

In Section 1, Module I covers Mathematical Abilities, while Module II focuses on Reasoning and General Intelligence.

Section 2 includes Module I on English Language and Comprehension and Module II on General Awareness.

Section 3 consists of Module I for the Computer Knowledge Test and Module II for the Skill Test/Typing Test.

The exam is conducted in two sessions on the same day — Session I and Session II.

Session I includes Section 1, Section 2, and Module I of Section 3.

Session II comprises Module II of Section 3, which involves the Skill Test or Typing Test.

All modules, except the Skill/Typing Test, contain objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Questions are available in both English and Hindi

The duration of Session I is 2 hours and 15 minutes. The Skill/Typing Test in Session II lasts for 10 to 15 minutes.



Session Section Modules Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Session-I (2 hours and 15 minutes) Section 1 Module-1 Mathematical Abilities 30 60*3 = 180 1 hour Module-2 Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 Section 2 Module-1 English Language and Comprehension 40 60*3 = 180 1 hour Module-2 General Awareness 20 Section 3 Module-1 Computer Knowledge Module 15 15*3 = 45 15 minutes Session-II Section 3 Module-2 Skill Test/ Typing Test Module- Part A- Skill Test for DEOs in Department/ Ministry Part B: Skill Test for DEOs except in Department/ Ministry Part C: Typing Test for LDC/ JSA -- -- 15 minutes 15 minutes 10 minutes SSC CHSL Marking Scheme Going by the latest SSC CHSL Exam Pattern, the commission awards two marks for every correct answer in Tier 1 and 0.5 marks for incorrect answers. In Tier 2, every correct answer carries a weightage of 3 marks.