SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (10th March): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (10 March): As per the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Review, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 was Easy to Moderate.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 Exam (Day 2) today on 10th March 2023 across India. The SSC CHSL competitive exam is being held for the recruitment of eligible candidates to the 4893 Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

The Commission released the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Tier 1 for download from 7th March onwards. In this article, we shall look at the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 Tier 1 held on 10th March 2023 to understand the difficulty level, good attempts, and topics asked.

SSC CHSL Examination

The SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) exam is one of the biggest government exams held in India that offers a secure government job and attractive salary for Higher Secondary qualified candidates in the Group C posts as advertised such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator across Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Each year, more than 30-40 lakh candidates apply for the SSC CHSL examination.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 10 March

The Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam from 9th March till 21st March 2023 in shifts. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 subjects include English Language, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude. Check below for detailed SSC CHSL Exam Paper Analysis Shift-wise along with overall good attempts, difficulty level, and topics asked section-wise.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 Shift 1 Exam Analysis

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 in Shift 1 was Easy as per the feedback from candidates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 10 March – Shift 1 Good Attempts & Difficulty Level Subject No. of Questions Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Intelligence 25 19-21 Easy General Awareness 25 18-20 Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 25 19-21 Easy English Language 25 20-22 Easy Total 100 76-84 Easy

Section-Wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 on 10th March – Shift 1.

General Intelligence

Candidates shared that the General Intelligence section was Easy. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 10 March – Shift 1 General Intelligence Topic Name Questions Weightage Syllogism 2 Analogy 2 Series 2 Coding-Decoding 2 Seating Arrangement 1 Calendar 1 Mathematical Operations 1 Dice 1 Blood Relation 1 Mirror Image 1 Paper Folding Image 1 Misc. 4-5

Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates shared that the Quantitative Aptitude section was Easy. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 10 March – Shift 1 Quantitative Aptitude Topic Name Questions Weightage

English Language

Candidates shared that the English Language section was Easy. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 10 March – Shift 1 English Language Topic Name Questions Weightage Cloze Test (Passage) 5 Idioms & Phrases 3 Fill in the Blanks 2 Spelling Correction 2 Antonyms 2 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Sentence Improvement 2 Error Detection 2 Sentence Rearrangement 2 Active Passive 1 Direct Indirect 1 Phrase Substitution 1

General Awareness

Candidates shared that the General Awareness section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam. There were 7-8 questions from Current Affairs (past 6 months). Check below topics asked in the GA section.

URL full form

How to move the cursor in MS Word (with keyboard)?

Geography related question

Science related question

Law of Demand

Jabalpur is situated on the banks of which river?

Yojana related question

Vyas Samman 2022

Kathak dance is related to which religion?

Mohiniyattam Dance form related question

What is the capital of Pandyas?

Who won the Women's Basket Ball in 2022?

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution related question

Barometer is used for?

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme launch year

Soul of the Indian Constitution is called?

How many medals did Haryana win in Khelo India?

Which team did not qualify in IPL 2022?

