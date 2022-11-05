SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Check the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI last-minute tips. Know the subject-wise topic list preparation tips for the examination day. Also, check the SSC CPO exam pattern along with the marking scheme. 

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI last-minute tips should be kept in mind while going for the examination. These tips are going to help the candidates on the day of the examination. For the unversed, the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is scheduled from November 09 to 11, 2022. The exam is going to be conducted in online mode across test centres located in the country. 

Download SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, the exam shall be held online mode. The exam is going to be having 200 questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

Check SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Salary, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern

  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam shall be held in the computer-based test mode. 
  • The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format in two languages i.e. English and Hindi.
  • As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

Check SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 CPO Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 hr

General Knowledge & General Awareness

50

50

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Important Topics

Candidates who are going to prepare for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination are advised to prepare the subject wise syllabus as prescribed by the commission. The following table consists of the subject wise topics that helps in securing high marks in the exam. 

Is Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females?

Subject

Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Relationship concepts,

Syllogistic reasoning

Space visualization, spatial orientation

Non-verbal series

Coding and Decoding

Verbal and non-verbal type

Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory

Discrimination, observation

Semantic Analogy

Figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Analogies, similarities and differences

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding

Figural Pattern-folding and completion

Numerical Operations

Symbolic Operations

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Matters of everyday observations

Scientific Research

Indian Constitution

India and its neighbouring countries

History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,

Current events of last six months

General Polity

Quantitative Aptitude

Discount

Time & work

Square

Roots

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Time and distance

Computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Degree and Radian Measures

Trigonometric ratio

Interest

Profit & Loss

Bar diagram & Pie chart,etc.

Relationships between numbers

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Quadrilaterals

Circle and its chords

Tangents

Averages

Partnership Business

Mixture and Allegation

Basic algebraic

Equations

English Comprehension

Sentence Structure

Grammar

Error recognition

Comprehension etc.

Filling in the blanks 

Synonyms

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Vocabulary

Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words

Spellings

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Last Minute Tips

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is a tough nut to crack therefore adhering to last minute tips is very important. Go through the section below to know about the same. 

  • Go through the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI admit card to get the exam day instructions. Candidates who are not found to be following instructions will be disqualified from the examination. 
  • Keep all the documents i.e. SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI admit card, id proof, and photocopy of the id proof handy as they have to be submitted to the exam centre. 
  • Candidates should use the short notes made during the preparation tips to do a quick revision before the examination. This is also helpful in remembering topics that are difficult. 
  • It is advisable to locate the exam centre at least two days before the examination. This is helpful since it helps in knowing about the shortest route to the exam venue.

SSC CPO SI 2022 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern?

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, paper 1 will have 200 questions from GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, and English.

Q2: Will there be any negative marking in SSC CPO Delhi Police/ CAPF 2022 Exam?

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the answers that are marked wrongly by the candidate. The exam shall be held for a duration of two hours.

Q3: What topics should be prepared for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI?

The candidates are advised to stick to the official syllabus for all subjects, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension while preparing for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination.

Take Free Online SSC Sub Inspector (CPO) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
