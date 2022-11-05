SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI last-minute tips should be kept in mind while going for the examination. These tips are going to help the candidates on the day of the examination. For the unversed, the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is scheduled from November 09 to 11, 2022. The exam is going to be conducted in online mode across test centres located in the country.
As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, the exam shall be held online mode. The exam is going to be having 200 questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern
- The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam shall be held in the computer-based test mode.
- The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format in two languages i.e. English and Hindi.
- As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hr
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Important Topics
Candidates who are going to prepare for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination are advised to prepare the subject wise syllabus as prescribed by the commission. The following table consists of the subject wise topics that helps in securing high marks in the exam.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Relationship concepts,
Syllogistic reasoning
Space visualization, spatial orientation
Non-verbal series
Coding and Decoding
Verbal and non-verbal type
Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory
Discrimination, observation
Semantic Analogy
Figural classification
Arithmetic number series
Analogies, similarities and differences
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding
Figural Pattern-folding and completion
Numerical Operations
Symbolic Operations
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
Matters of everyday observations
Scientific Research
Indian Constitution
India and its neighbouring countries
History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene,
Current events of last six months
General Polity
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Discount
Time & work
Square
Roots
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Time and distance
Computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions
Triangle and its various kinds of centres
Congruence and similarity of triangles
Degree and Radian Measures
Trigonometric ratio
Interest
Profit & Loss
Bar diagram & Pie chart,etc.
Relationships between numbers
Angles subtended by chords of a circle
Quadrilaterals
Circle and its chords
Tangents
Averages
Partnership Business
Mixture and Allegation
Basic algebraic
Equations
|
English Comprehension
|
Sentence Structure
Grammar
Error recognition
Comprehension etc.
Filling in the blanks
Synonyms
Antonyms
Sentence Completion
Vocabulary
Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words
Spellings
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Last Minute Tips
SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is a tough nut to crack therefore adhering to last minute tips is very important. Go through the section below to know about the same.
- Go through the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI admit card to get the exam day instructions. Candidates who are not found to be following instructions will be disqualified from the examination.
- Keep all the documents i.e. SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI admit card, id proof, and photocopy of the id proof handy as they have to be submitted to the exam centre.
- Candidates should use the short notes made during the preparation tips to do a quick revision before the examination. This is also helpful in remembering topics that are difficult.
- It is advisable to locate the exam centre at least two days before the examination. This is helpful since it helps in knowing about the shortest route to the exam venue.