SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: Check the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI last-minute tips. Know the subject-wise topic list preparation tips for the examination day. Also, check the SSC CPO exam pattern along with the marking scheme.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Begins on 9th Nov: SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI last-minute tips should be kept in mind while going for the examination. These tips are going to help the candidates on the day of the examination. For the unversed, the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is scheduled from November 09 to 11, 2022. The exam is going to be conducted in online mode across test centres located in the country.

Download SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, the exam shall be held online mode. The exam is going to be having 200 questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

Check SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Salary, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam shall be held in the computer-based test mode.

The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format in two languages i.e. English and Hindi.

As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

Check SSC Sub-Inspector Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 CPO Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hr General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Important Topics

Candidates who are going to prepare for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination are advised to prepare the subject wise syllabus as prescribed by the commission. The following table consists of the subject wise topics that helps in securing high marks in the exam.

Is Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females?

Subject Syllabus General Intelligence & Reasoning Relationship concepts, Syllogistic reasoning Space visualization, spatial orientation Non-verbal series Coding and Decoding Verbal and non-verbal type Problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory Discrimination, observation Semantic Analogy Figural classification Arithmetic number series Analogies, similarities and differences Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding Figural Pattern-folding and completion Numerical Operations Symbolic Operations General Knowledge & General Awareness Matters of everyday observations Scientific Research Indian Constitution India and its neighbouring countries History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, Current events of last six months General Polity Quantitative Aptitude Discount Time & work Square Roots Percentage Ratio and Proportion Time and distance Computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Degree and Radian Measures Trigonometric ratio Interest Profit & Loss Bar diagram & Pie chart,etc. Relationships between numbers Angles subtended by chords of a circle Quadrilaterals Circle and its chords Tangents Averages Partnership Business Mixture and Allegation Basic algebraic Equations English Comprehension Sentence Structure Grammar Error recognition Comprehension etc. Filling in the blanks Synonyms Antonyms Sentence Completion Vocabulary Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words Spellings

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Last Minute Tips

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is a tough nut to crack therefore adhering to last minute tips is very important. Go through the section below to know about the same.