SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Get Paper-1 General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs, English Questions with Answers

SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CPO Sub-Inspector 2020 Paper-1 has been commenced from 23rd November and will last till 26th November 2020. In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2020 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 GA, GK, Current Affairs & English Questions – 23rd November 2020

This section was mainly covered by Current Affairs Questions (15-20 Questions) and the rest by GK questions (20-30 Questions). Below are some memory based questions from the General Awareness & English Section of SSC CPO SI 2020 Online Exam:

1. Who was the President of India when Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister of India?

Answer: Giani Zail Singh

2. Article 21 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Article 21 is the protection of life and personal liberty No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to the procedure established by law.

3. Which dam is located in Jharkhand?

4. Buddha did not give his preaching in which of the following place?

5. Article 49 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Protection of monuments and places and objects of national importance.

6. Morarji Desai served as the Prime Minister of India from?

Answer: 1977–1979

7. 52nd Dada Saheb Phalke Award was given to:

Answer: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

8. Polio is caused through:

Answer: Polio is transmitted through contaminated water or food, or contact with an infected person. The poliovirus spreads most often from fecal-oral contact. Usually, this occurs from poor hand washing or from the consumption of contaminated food or water. Sneezing or coughing also spreads the virus. Your child is most contagious immediately before any symptoms show up and soon after they appear.

9. Which of the following is the highest peak in Nepal?

Answer: Mount Everest

10. Which among the following did not win the Bharat Ratna Award?

11. Smriti Mandhana is related to which sports?

Answer: Cricket, Batting Style - Left Handed Bat, Bowling Style - Right-arm Off spin

12. Which predatory bird is capable of producing a wide range of calls for hunting?

Answer: Black Drongo

13. Antonym of ‘Fertile’:

Answer: Barren

14. When was Afghanistan added to SAARC countries?

Answer: In 2007, the 14th Summit conference of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) opened marking the expansion of the organisation with the formal induction of Afghanistan as its eighth member and inclusion of five other countries as observers.

15. Which the States of India share boundaries with Bangladesh?

Answer: India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh which touches Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

16. Who wrote the story ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’?

Answer: Premchand

17. One-word substitution - A woman with dark brown hair:

Answer: Brunette

18. Idiom Meaning - To have one’s heart in one’s boots:

Answer: To be depressed

19. Study of spider known as:

Answer: Arachnology

20. When did Mahatma Gandhi return to India?

Answer: January 9, 1915

21. Who is the father of Physics?

Answer: Galileo Galilei

22. When did Namami Gange project start?

Answer: June 2014