SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2020 Exam Analysis: 23rd November-All Shifts|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts (Paper-1)

SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2020 Exam Analysis (23rd November-All Shifts): Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector 2020 Paper-1 Exam from 23rd to 26th November 2020 for the recruitment of 1564 vacancies under Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Posts. SSC CPO SI Exam can be a great opportunity for those who wish to join Delhi Police and some of the best paramilitary forces of India CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB as Sub-Inspectors.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers

SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam (Paper-1) conducted online on 23rd November 2020.

Check SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Last Minute Preparation tips

SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) Paper-1 2020 Exam Analysis – 23rd November 2020

SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 online exam consisted of total 200 questions for 200 marks in the MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC CPO SI 2020 exam held on 23rd November 2020:

Check Latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2020 Paper-1 Exam Analysis held on 23rd November 2020 (All Shifts) Category (Number of Question and Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Intelligence and Reasoning (50) Analogy; Classification; Series; Coding-Decoding; Blood Relations; Ordering and Ranking; Alphabet or Word Test; Direction and Sense; Venn Diagrams; Missing number; Puzzles; Data Sufficiency Moderate (30 to 35) General Knowledge and General Awareness (50) Polity - Constitution of India, Judiciary; Science & Technology - Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, etc; History - Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient & Medieval History; Geography - Indian Geography & World Geography; Economy - Indian & World Economy, Economic Organisation; National & International Affairs - National & International News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes Moderate (30 to 35) Quantitative Aptitude (50) Simplification (BODMAS, Fraction, Decimal); Ratio and Proportion; Mixture and Alligation; Number Systems (LCM, HCF, Integers, Rational Irrational Numbers); Algebra (Identities, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations); Profit and Loss; Average; Percentage; Time and Work; Simple Interest and Compound Interest; Speed, Distance and Time (Problems on Trains, Boats and Streams, Relative Speed); Geometry and Mensuration (Triangles, Circles, Chords, Quadrilaterals) Moderate to Difficult (25 to 30) English Comprehension (50) Grammar Section (Error Spotting, Phrase Replacement, Fill in the Blanks); Vocabulary (Cloze Test, Synonym Antonym, Spellings, Idiom Meaning, One Word Substitution); Reading Comprehension Easy to Moderate (35 to 40) Total 200 Objective MCQs of 200 Marks Moderate (115 to 125)

Check Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam

Highlights of SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 1 mark .

. The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Language except for English Comprehension Section.

There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

for each wrong answer in Paper-I. SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method.

It is compulsory to carry Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

along with the as well. Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

provided with the Admission Certificate. Candidates were given rough paper and pen by the examination center only.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Check Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police

Important Points to Remember after SSC CPO SI Paper-1 2020 Exam

Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) -, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination on the basis of their performance in Paper-I.

Check SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Details

Phase-III: Paper-II Objective MCQs - This exam will be a computer-based examination consisting of 200 marks in 2 hours of time duration. This exam will test your English Language & Comprehension skills.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Final Selection/Medical Examination/Document Verification - Candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Medical Examination on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 and Paper-2. The final merit list will be based on the candidate’s performance in all three phases of the SSC CPO Exam.

Is the Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females?

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CPO SI Paper-1 Online Exam held on 23rd November 2020. Also, mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear physical and medical tests.