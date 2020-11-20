SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam begins from 23rd Nov: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack SSC CPO Paper-1 (Online Exam)

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam begins from 23rd Nov: Cracking SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Paper-1 will be an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II and III of Paper-I.

SSC will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of 1564 vacancies under Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Posts. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Paper-1 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

2. Time Management:

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice:

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on a computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at the incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Online Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them:

Face mask .

. Hand sanitizer (small bottle).

(small bottle). Transparent water bottle .

. Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

Is the Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females?

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.