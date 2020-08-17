SSC DV 2020 Date Announced for Steno Group C & D Exam 2018 & JHT Exam 2019, Admit Card soon @ssc.nic.in

SSC DV 2020 Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of Document Verification in respect of Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2018 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2019.

According to a notice released on SSC NR Website, The commission will conduct SSC Steno Group C & D Exam 2018 Document Verification Round on 9 September 2020 and SSC JHT DV 2019 on 21 September 2020 at the allotted centre. The status of candidates and admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website of the SSC. All candidates are advised to keep checking on SSC official and regional website of SSC.

It is expected that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will recruit 1000 vacancies for Stenographer Grade C & D posts. However, SSC till now has not notified the exact number of vacancies (2018) for these posts.

Similarly, the vacancy numbers of JHT Exam 2019 has not yet notified by the commission. It is expected that the exact vacancy numbers will be communicated on the official website in due course. All candidates are advised to stay tune on the official website of SSC.

Notice

